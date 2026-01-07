By letting the Yankees dominate the headlines about Cody Bellinger, the New York Mets appear to be bracing for a potential move for Kyle Tucker while being away from the spotlight. Where the Mets still need help is in the rotation, despite Nolan McLean being deservedly named the top pitching prospect in baseball by front office executives. Let’s dive into the news!

The Mets are using the Yankees as leverage to secure the top free agent weapon available

The Mets’ offseason strategy has revolved around restraint and timing, allowing the Yankees to dominate headlines while quietly shaping the market behind the scenes.

By letting their crosstown rivals focus almost exclusively on re-signing Cody Bellinger, the Mets have effectively stayed out of the spotlight while positioning themselves for a potential blockbuster move for Kyle Tucker. This patience has reduced competition, narrowed Tucker’s market, and placed New York in a position of leverage rather than desperation.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Once the Yankees commit financially to Bellinger, one of the only teams capable of matching or exceeding a massive offer for Tucker effectively exits the race. With the Dodgers unlikely to engage and the Blue Jays facing their own payroll priorities, the Mets are left with rare negotiating control. That leverage allows David Stearns to pursue a preferred contract structure—fewer years with a massive annual value—protecting the franchise long-term while still delivering an elite bat to pair with Juan Soto in the heart of the lineup.

Mets star Nolan McLean is baseball’s top pitching prospect according to front office executives

Nolan McLean’s rise from promising arm to league-wide respect story became official when MLB Pipeline’s executive poll named him the best pitching prospect in baseball. Garnering 25.6 percent of the vote from front office decision-makers, McLean edged out several highly regarded names, signaling trust not just in his upside, but in his readiness. This poll reflects how executives evaluate pitchers they would rely on immediately, not someday—and McLean stood out.

His 2025 season backed up that confidence at every level. After dominating Double-A and doing the same in Triple-A, McLean became the Mets’ most dependable starter upon reaching the majors, delivering a 2.06 ERA down the stretch without showing signs of nerves or inconsistency. At just 24, he has shifted the Mets’ long-term outlook by providing credible, homegrown rotation stability—something the organization has struggled to develop for years. While the team still needs veteran reinforcement, McLean’s emergence changes timelines, payroll flexibility, and expectations across the board.

Mets predicted to land one of two major free agent starters, including Framber Valdez

The Mets’ early offseason patience appears to be giving way to decisive action at the top of the pitching market. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, it is now “inevitable” that New York will land one of the two premier left-handed starters available: Framber Valdez or Ranger Suárez. Both pitchers offer frontline potential, but with contrasting styles that present a philosophical choice for the front office.

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Valdez brings durability and power, thriving on ground balls and workload consistency, though with some command risk and mileage concerns. Suárez, meanwhile, offers finesse, composure, and postseason-tested poise in the NL East, but carries durability questions and less margin for error due to lower velocity. Either path represents a major commitment, but one the Mets appear prepared to make as they look to stabilize the rotation around—or beyond—Kodai Senga and McLean. One way or another, a cornerstone left-hander is expected to arrive before Spring Training.

