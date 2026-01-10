Two of the best teams in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, remain focused on bringing in Kyle Tucker via free agency, but the New York Mets want him too and are willing to offer an insane amount of money per year on a short-term deal. Meanwhile, the Mets already lost out on Edward Cabrera via trade, but as Pat Ragazzo reveals the Marlins wanted Brett Baty and top prospect A.J. Ewing for the pitcher, New York’s decision not to act is understandable.

The Mets are fending off 2 competitors for Kyle Tucker

With the top of the free-agent market frozen, the Mets see leverage rather than anxiety. Kyle Tucker remains unsigned largely because teams are hesitant to meet his camp’s original demand for a decade-long deal.

That hesitation plays directly into the Mets’ hands. Under David Stearns, and backed by Steve Cohen’s financial firepower, New York can flip the traditional model—offering fewer years but an eye-popping annual salary that minimizes long-term risk while maximizing immediate value for the player.

Competition is fierce, with the Dodgers and Blue Jays presenting championship credibility and ready-made contenders. Still, those teams operate within financial constraints the Mets simply don’t share. If Tucker is willing to compromise on length, the Mets can outmuscle everyone on AAV and sell him on forming a historically dangerous left-handed pairing with Juan Soto. The result would be a nightmare lineup for opposing pitchers and a clear signal that the Mets are willing to weaponize money to win now.

Mets: Marlins wanted Brett Baty and a top prospect for Edward Cabrera

The Mets’ 2025 season exposed a hard truth: depth alone doesn’t replace a frontline starter when games matter most. Kodai Senga and Nolan McLean provided a foundation, but the rotation lacked a true tone-setter capable of anchoring a playoff push. That reality has driven the Mets to chase impact arms rather than settle for back-end stability.

Edward Cabrera represented that kind of upside, but the price proved too steep. Chicago landed him by offering elite prospect capital, while the Mets drew a firm line, refusing to part with Brett Baty—fresh off a legitimate breakout—and versatile prospect A.J. Ewing. The decision reflects a broader philosophy: stay competitive without gutting the roster or farm system. There’s risk in that restraint, especially if the Mets fail to land another ace, but it also shows confidence in internal growth and a refusal to make desperation deals that could haunt them later.

The Mets are perfectly positioned to land Freddy Peralta in a blockbuster deal

As the offseason winds down, the Mets still look one true ace short of a championship-caliber rotation. Free agents like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez offer reliability, but not dominance. That’s why the trade market—and specifically Brewers ace Freddy Peralta—looms so large. Coming off an elite season, Peralta would immediately transform the Mets’ rotation, giving them a legitimate No. 1 to pair with Senga and pushing everyone else into more comfortable roles.

The key is Jonah Tong. According to reports, Milwaukee wants a major-league-ready arm, and Tong fits that profile perfectly without forcing the Mets to surrender untouchable prospect Nolan McLean. Compared to the Yankees, whose pitching chips come with more risk, the Mets hold a clear advantage. Ultimately, this is a philosophical crossroads: spend money to add stability, or trade talent to acquire dominance. If October intimidation is the goal, moving Tong for Peralta may be the bold choice that defines the Mets’ window.

