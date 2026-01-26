Jonah Tong remains the Mets‘ biggest lottery ticket, and the recent additions of Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers will allow him the time he needs to be ready at his pace. Meanwhile, the team recently added former nemesis Craig Kimbrel hoping he has at least one more year in him. Mark Vientos’ fit and future are also question marks, but the talent is there. Let’s check out all the news from Monday.

Why Jonah Tong is still the Mets’ biggest lottery ticket

Tong’s 2025 season was a tale of two worlds. In Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, he looked unhittable, posting a microscopic 1.43 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 113.2 innings and earning MiLB Pitcher of the Year honors. That dominance, however, didn’t immediately translate to the majors. Rushed to New York in late August, Tong was exposed over five starts, struggling with command and predictability en route to a 7.71 ERA. Big league hitters quickly learned they could sit on his fastball and wait him out.

The encouraging sign is that Tong’s raw stuff is very real. His four-seam fastball averaged an elite 19.8 inches of induced vertical break, well above league average, and his strikeout rate remained strong despite the rough results. The problem wasn’t velocity or movement—it was a lack of a reliable third pitch. Without consistent curveball command, hitters eliminated parts of the zone and forced him into walks and hitter-friendly counts.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to 2026, Tong’s outlook remains bright if development catches up to talent. With more time in Triple-A to refine his secondary pitches and improve control, he still projects as a high-end starter. At worst, his electric fastball gives him a fallback as a dominant late-inning reliever. The Mets’ rotation depth allows them to be patient, making last year’s struggles feel more like a learning experience than a red flag.

Mets hope former nemesis still has something left in the tank after signing minor league deal

For years, Craig Kimbrel was a recurring nightmare for Mets fans, piling up saves and strikeouts while wearing rival uniforms. Now, in a twist that feels surreal, the Mets have brought him into the fold on a minor league deal. Against New York, Kimbrel was devastating—30 saves, a 1.38 ERA, and near-total dominance—making his arrival in Queens feel like poetic justice.

This isn’t a move built on nostalgia. At 37, Kimbrel is no longer the invincible closer of his prime, and last year’s velocity dip raised legitimate concerns. Still, his late-season rebound with Houston showed there may be something left in the tank. In a small but telling sample, he delivered strong results and continued to miss bats when it mattered most.

For the Mets, this is a low-risk gamble with real upside. If Kimbrel’s stuff isn’t there in spring training, they can walk away easily. But if the fastball ticks back up, they suddenly have a veteran with elite experience and a Hall of Fame résumé stabilizing the bullpen. Motivation won’t be an issue—Kimbrel is pitching for his career, and New York offers one last, high-stakes stage.

Mark Vientos Bounce Back: Can the 2024 October Hero Return?

Mark Vientos’ 2024 postseason heroics felt like a coming-of-age moment. He powered the Mets’ playoff run with historic production, convincing many that third base was finally solved. Fast forward to 2025, and that optimism faded quickly. Vientos regressed to a .233 average and a .702 OPS, becoming a below-average hitter whose power came without consistency.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The drop-off wasn’t due to diminished strength. His underlying metrics remained excellent, with elite hard-hit rates and exit velocity. Instead, pitchers adjusted, expanding the zone and exploiting his willingness to chase. His rising strikeout and whiff rates, especially against breaking balls, turned his at-bats into uphill battles.

As 2026 approaches, Vientos faces a make-or-break season. The talent that fueled his postseason breakout is still there, but patience in a contending window is limited. If he tightens his plate discipline, he can reestablish himself as a middle-of-the-order force. If not, the Mets may be forced to view him less as a cornerstone and more as a trade asset.

