We all remember the feeling. During the Mets 2024 playoff run, Mark Vientos looked less like a prospect trying to find his footing, and more like a future cornerstone of the franchise. He didn’t just participate in that magical run to the NLCS; he led the run, setting a Mets franchise record with 14 postseason RBIs and posting an insane .998 OPS over 13 games.

While it was a short stint, it was a glorious one. It had looked like the Mets’ third base problem seemed solved. But baseball has a cruel way of changing the narrative, and as we approach the 2026 season, the question on every fan’s mind is simple: What will it take to see a Mark Vientos bounce back?

The gap between the Vientos of October 2024 and the version we saw in 2025 is jarring enough to make that playoff run look like a fluke. After once looking like an elite hitter, Vientos regressed to a .233 batting average and a .702 OPS during his 2025 campaign. His power didn’t completely vanish, he still managed 17 home runs, but his consistency disappeared.

He looked lost against spin and passive against velocity, finishing with a wRC+ of 97, meaning he was statistically below a league-average hitter. Vientos being a player whose value is largely tied to his bat, and being three percent worse than a league-average hitter isn’t just a slump; it might be a sign of an existential crisis.

The Metrics Behind Mark Vientos’ Regression

You could argue pitchers simply adjusted. They stopped challenging him with fastballs in the zone and started exploiting his chase rate, which jumped to 32.8% in 2025. However, his underlying metrics suggest that the sky might not be entirely falling. Despite his ugly surface numbers, Vientos actually maintained some elite peripherals, with a 50.5% Hard-Hit rate and an average exit velocity of 91.4 mph. He still hits the ball harder than almost anyone in the league when he is able to make contact, but the issue is simply that he isn’t making enough of it.

The path to a 2026 season resurgence for Vientos relies on refining his plate discipline, not rebuilding his swing. His whiff rate sat at an alarming 32.5%, especially against breaking balls low and away. The league realized that if they expanded the zone, then Vientos would get himself out, and he obliged far too often. For him to return to his dominant 2024 playoff form, he doesn’t need to hit the ball harder; he just needs to stop swinging at the pitcher’s pitch. It sounds simple, but for a power hitter with such a long swing, it is the difference between a potential All-Star campaign and a trade package for necessary assets.

2026 is Make or Break for Vientos

In 2024, the Mets needed Vientos. In 2026, with the team looking to bounce back and contend for the division title, the patience for a player with a sub-.700 OPS has run dry. If the struggle continues into May, don’t be surprised if the front office builds a trade package to acquire the right pieces for this team. This is a moment where Vientos can either establish himself as a core piece of this team or a trade chip.

Ultimately, the version of Vientos who delivered that grand slam in Game 2 of the NLCS is still in there. The raw power is undeniable, and the contact quality remains top-tier. But counting on his potential won’t win this team ballgames, and it certainly doesn’t secure long-term contracts. Vientos has shown us the ceiling, but in 2025 he showed us the floor. For the Mets to make another deep run, they don’t need him to be Swaggy V every night, but they absolutely need him to be better than the replacement-level player we saw last year.

Cornerstone or Trade Chip?

Mark Vientos can still hit the ball harder than 90% of the league, but until he stops chasing pitches out of the zone, he will remain a “what if” rather than a middle-of-the-order staple.