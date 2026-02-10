Spring training hasn’t even started, officially at least, yet New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is already dealing with a hamate bone injury that might require surgery. It’s a crushing blow, but there is a chance he is ready for Opening Day. Meanwhile, the Mets added lefty reliever Bryan Hudson in a trade with the White Sox.

Mets get worrisome injury update on Francisco Lindor

The Mets’ 2026 optimism took an immediate hit with the revelation that Lindor may be dealing with a stress reaction in his left hamate bone, an injury notorious for derailing hitters’ seasons. While surgery and a six-week recovery timeline could technically put him back by Opening Day, the real concern isn’t just availability—it’s effectiveness.

Hamate injuries have a long track record of sapping power well after a player returns, and that’s a frightening thought for a star coming off a 30–30 season and a 129 wRC+.

Lindor has built his reputation on durability and toughness, but this situation tests the wisdom of rushing him back. With Pete Alonso gone and the lineup already undergoing major changes, the Mets can’t afford a compromised version of their offensive and defensive cornerstone. The smart play may be patience, even if that means a sluggish April, because the Mets’ season will ultimately hinge on having Lindor at full strength when the games actually matter.

Mets acquire left-handed reliever Bryan Hudson via trade from the White Sox

The Mets quietly added left-handed reliever Bryan Hudson, a low-risk move that says plenty about how David Stearns is operating. Hudson’s recent numbers are ugly, with a rough 2025 split between the majors and Triple-A, but the Mets are betting on the version of him that dominated in 2024 with a 1.73 ERA. Rather than reacting to last season’s collapse, the front office is trusting its ability to identify and revive usable talent.

Roster-wise, the move fills a need for left-handed bullpen depth while costing little more than a roster shuffle, with Reed Garrett shifted to the 60-day IL. Hudson isn’t being handed a meaningful role right away; he’ll head to Port St. Lucie to rebuild his mechanics and prove he still has something to offer. If it works, the Mets uncover a useful bullpen piece on the cheap. If not, they lose nothing but time—exactly the kind of calculated gamble contenders make.

Mets insider predicts Opening Day roster with a few surprises

Spring training is already signaling a radically different Mets identity, as Anthony DiComo’s projected 26-man roster highlights aggressive positional experiments and roster flexibility. Bo Bichette at third base and Jorge Polanco at first underscore just how far the team is willing to go to maximize offense, even if it comes with defensive risk.

The projected lineup leans heavily on star power and versatility, while prospect Carson Benge making the roster hints at a willingness to let young talent sink or swim.

The pitching staff is just as unconventional, potentially featuring a six-man rotation designed to protect fragile arms like Kodai Senga’s. With several pitchers sidelined long-term and the bullpen relying on a mix of stars, reclamation projects, and a possible Craig Kimbrel revival, the entire roster feels high-ceiling and high-anxiety. It’s a volatile construction, but one that reflects a front office unafraid to break from tradition in pursuit of upside—and chaos.

