Port St. Lucie is officially buzzing, and if you listen closely, you can hear the sound of David Stearns tossing the old Mets playbook into a wood chipper. Pitchers and catchers are reporting to Clover Park this Wednesday, and the vibe is distinct. Some of them are already working out at the Spring Training complex.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo’s latest 26-man roster projection is out, and it reads like a frantic late-night trade spree on a video game. We are looking at an infield where Bo Bichette is playing third and Jorge Polanco is at first base. Let that sink in. Polanco has only played an inning of first base in his MLB career, and Bichette is moving off shortstop to a rather unfamiliar hot corner. It is a massive defensive gamble. Stearns is betting everything on bat speed and “positional flexibility,” which is often front-office speak for “we’ll figure out who catches the ball later.”

Without further ado, here is DiComo’s 26-man roster prediction:

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Anthony DiComo’s 26-man roster prediction for the Mets

Catcher (2): Francisco Alvarez, Luis Torrens

First baseman (1): Jorge Polanco

Second baseman (2): Marcus Semien, Vidal Bruján

Shortstop (1): Francisco Lindor

Third baseman (1): Bo Bichette

Outfielders (5): Juan Soto, Luis Robert, Tyrone Taylor, Brett Baty, Carson Benge

DH (1): Mark Vientos

Starting Pitchers (6): Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Kodai Senga

Relief Pitchers (7): Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Luis García, Huascar Brazobán, Tobias Myers, Craig Kimbrel

Carson Benge is projected to make the roster, which means he would be the starting left fielder. Seeing the kid’s name on a projected Opening Day lineup over the likes of Ronny Mauricio or Jonah Tong is a bold statement, but isn’t far-fetched at all given his status as a top prospect.

DiComo leaving Mauricio off the roster suggests the Mets want him getting everyday reps in Triple-A rather than rotting on the bench. It makes sense. You don’t develop a switch-hitting weapon like Mauricio by letting him pinch-hit once every three days for Vidal Bruján.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Six Starters and a Prayer

The pitching staff looks like a laboratory experiment. Adding Freddy Peralta gives the Mets a legitimate top-of-the-rotation horse, but the real story is the potential six-man rotation. Senga is coming off a second half that basically didn’t exist, and the Mets are rightfully terrified of his arm falling off. A six-man staff featuring Peralta, Clay Holmes, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, and Sean Manaea is the only way to keep this group upright through September.

We already know the bad news on the injury front. Tylor Megill and Reed Garrett are essentially ghosts until 2027 after their Tommy John procedures. A.J. Minter might make it back early, but the bullpen is going to be leaning heavily on Devin Williams and—wait for it—Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel is on a minor league deal but if he shows his past form, it’s easy to see him making the roster.

This roster is talented, loud, and incredibly volatile. It’s exactly what Queens deserves.