The Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are going to meet with Pete Alonso this week, while the New York Mets remain in waiting mode. Meanwhile, the team has shown a reluctance to offer long contracts to free agent pitchers.

Pete Alonso’s free agency has become a study in conflicting realities — the Mets’ emotional attachment to their franchise slugger and the league’s colder, age-conscious market. His 264 home runs with New York remain a powerful reminder of what he brings, but at 31, teams aren’t eager to commit deep into the future. Alonso and Scott Boras began the winter pushing for seven years, yet even securing four or five is no guarantee in a league wary of aging first basemen with limited defensive value.

Two teams — the Red Sox and Orioles — have stepped forward and scheduled sit-downs, while the Mets remain publicly supportive but strangely quiet about initiating their own meeting. That hesitation has fueled uncertainty around their intentions. They maintain they want him back, but only on terms they feel align with his aging curve, not on the open-market dreams his camp initially floated.

The fundamental question remains: how does a contender value elite power when the long-term risk outweighs the short-term production? Alonso still profiles as an impact force, but clubs must weigh how long that bat can mask other shortcomings. The Mets can be patient, but they can’t avoid the decision forever — and whether Alonso stays or goes will help define the next phase of their identity.

Mets are ‘reluctant’ to hand out long-term contracts as they look to solve key roster issue

The Mets’ disappointing finish in 2025 exposed a hard truth: simply having a full rotation isn’t enough. Injuries and inconsistency showed they lack a true frontline anchor, even with several starters returning in 2026. That need has pushed them into an aggressive but complicated search, where both free agency and the trade market promise upgrades — at steep costs.

New York has explored nearly every available pitcher, but the current landscape makes adding top-tier arms difficult. Premium starters want long deals, and David Stearns has historically resisted handing out length to pitchers in their thirties. Whether it’s Framber Valdez, Michael King, or international standouts like Tatsuya Imai, each option checks important boxes while raising the same red flags about durability or contract length.

The alternative is the trade market, where names like Freddy Peralta, Tarik Skubal, and Edward Cabrera could reshape the rotation but require significant prospect capital. Milwaukee, Detroit, and Miami won’t move talent without a franchise-altering return. With internal options showing promise but not certainty, the Mets face a pivotal offseason choice: stay disciplined and risk standing still, or push into uncomfortable territory to secure the frontline arm their 2026 hopes depend on.

Mets’ backup plan at first base could be a homegrown solution

The Mets and Alonso are locked in a tense standoff, with the front office betting that the market won’t support the type of long-term contract the slugger seeks. Alonso’s production remains strong, but his defensive limitations, age, and the shrinking pool of suitors give New York leverage they’ve never had before. Boston is intrigued, but even they might hesitate at the price — and that dynamic could push Alonso back toward a more team-friendly deal.

If he does depart, the Mets have already identified their internal successor. Mark Vientos, long viewed as a hitter without a home, fits seamlessly at first base and offers real power at a far lower cost. His offensive track record — including 17 homers in an injury-shortened 2025 — gives the Mets confidence that he can replace a significant portion of Alonso’s production while freeing up payroll for pitching upgrades.

The fallback options outside the organization have evaporated, most notably when Josh Naylor extended with Seattle, leaving the Mets with a two-path decision: re-sign Alonso on their terms or turn the page completely. It’s a calculated bet either way, but one the front office appears comfortable making. The next few weeks will determine whether Alonso remains the centerpiece of the lineup or whether the Mets transition into a new era built around Vientos’ bat and redirected financial flexibility.

