The New York Mets are currently engaged in the highest-stakes game of chicken the franchise has seen in years, staring down their own franchise record-holder, Pete Alonso, while the rest of the league watches.

While the emotional side of the fanbase screams for a lifetime contract, David Stearns is operating with the cold calculation of a Wall Street trader, knowing that the market for a 31-year-old first baseman is shrinking by the hour.

Reports indicate that Mets executives and those around the league don’t think Pete Alonso will get the contract he wants, and frankly, the front office seems perfectly comfortable letting him test those icy waters.

Alonso put up undeniable numbers in 2025, slashing .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs, proving he is still one of the premier run producers in the sport.

However, the Mets are hesitant to hand out a five or six-year deal that pays him into his late 30s, especially when his defensive limitations and baserunning speed are already concerns. The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential suitor, but even they might balk at the “Polar Bear” price tag, leaving Alonso with very few landing spots that offer both the money and the contention window he craves.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mark Vientos Is the Homegrown Solution Waiting in the Wings

If Alonso does depart for Fenway or elsewhere, the Mets don’t need to panic because the backup plan is already taking batting practice in Port St. Lucie. Mark Vientos has been a man without a true defensive home for two seasons, but first base offers the perfect landing spot for his heavy right-handed bat.

While Vientos dealt with injuries in 2025, he still managed to hit 17 home runs and drive in 61 runs in just 424 at-bats, showing that the power potential we saw during his 27-homer breakout in 2024 was no fluke.

Transitioning Vientos to first base solves two problems at once: it replaces some of Alonso’s power production at a fraction of the cost and finally clears the designated hitter logjam that has plagued the roster. Vientos fits the “Mets DNA” perfectly as a homegrown slugger who thrives in big moments, evidenced by his postseason heroics in 2024. If he can provide even average defense at first—something Alonso worked years to achieve—the drop-off in production might be negligible compared to the $150 million saved in salary.

The Josh Naylor Door Has Slammed Shut

For a brief moment, the idea of pivoting to Seattle’s Josh Naylor seemed like a viable “Plan C,” but that dream died the moment he signed his extension with the Mariners several weeks ago. With Naylor off the board and the free-agent market for first basemen looking incredibly thin beyond Alonso, the Mets are essentially forced to choose between their incumbent star and their internal prospect. This lack of external options actually clarifies the decision for Stearns: either Alonso accepts a deal that fits the team’s structure, or the keys are handed to Vientos.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There is no middle ground anymore, and that clarity might be exactly what this front office needs to make a decision. The Mets have the luxury of knowing that Vientos is a major-league-ready hitter who just needs a glove and a position to anchor himself. Losing Alonso would hurt the heart of the team, but financially hamstrung rosters don’t win championships, and pivoting to Vientos allows the Mets to spend that “Alonso money” on the pitching staff.

A Calculated Risk for 2026

Ultimately, the Mets are betting that the open market will humble Alonso’s demands enough to bring him back on their terms, but they are fully prepared to move on if it doesn’t. Handing the first base job to Mark Vientos is a gamble, sure, but it is a calculated one backed by data and financial flexibility. If Vientos can replicate his 2024 power numbers over a full season at first base, the Mets will look like geniuses for saving their budget for aces instead of aging sluggers.

We are watching the end of an era or the beginning of a savvy new contract, and the next few weeks will define the Mets’ identity for the rest of the decade. Stearns has drawn his line in the sand, and with Vientos ready to step up, he has no reason to cross it. The ball is squarely in Pete Alonso’s court to decide if he wants to be a wealthy legend in Queens or just another highly paid hitter in someone else’s lineup.