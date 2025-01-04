Mets need to salary dump $19.5 million outfielder

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ outfield could look a lot different in 2025 in comparison to its 2024 edition. For starters, Harrison Bader is no longer with the team, and they have added Jose Siri to play center field and Juan Soto to be their right fielder. With Brandon Nimmo manning left, there might not be a spot for veteran Starling Marte.

The Mets need to dump Starling Marte and his contract

Now, Marte would probably be the Mets’ designated hitter if the season started today. However, the team would probably prefer to leave that spot open in case they re-sign Pete Alonso, or if Luisangel Acuña develops nicely, or if Brett Baty can finally take the next step.

There have been reports all winter suggesting that the Mets are shopping Marte and that they might be willing to eat some of his salary to bring in a meaningful return.

Marte’s annual salary is $19.5 million but he will actually be making $20.75 million in 2025, the last season of his contract with the Mets. He is quite expensive and injury-prone (he has missed 144 contests in the last two years alone) for a 36-year-old outfielder, but there is still talent on his bat and legs.

Marte’s price and injury history complicate things

If fully healthy, Marte is capable of delivering a 15-30 campaign with a wRC+ in the 100-110 neighborhood. He was at 104 in 2024, in 94 games and 370 plate appearances. The Mets might have to pay most of his salary to net a solid reliever or a B-level prospect for Marte. They have already applied this strategy with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in recent campaigns, with positive results: they netted the likes of Acuña, Drew Gilbert, and Ryan Clifford.

Will any team want Marte knowing he is a big injury risk? Will the Mets manage to get something of value in return? We will find out the answers to these questions soon enough.