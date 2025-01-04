Blue Jays reportedly make contract offer to top free agent outfielder

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have tried long and hard to bring impactful talent to their roster via free agency. They have found it challenging to lure the best players into town, though. They came relatively close on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in consecutive offseasons, just to name a couple of players, but fell short on their pursuits.

Now, the Blue Jays are focusing on one of the top remaining outfielders in the market: former Baltimore Orioles star Anthony Santander.

Could the Blue Jays land Anthony Santander in free agency?

Santander is no Ohtani or Soto, but his potential presence would go a long way toward improving the Blue Jays’ offensive landscape for 2025. Right now, the Jays have George Springer, Joey Loperfido, Will Wagner, and Nathan Lukes in their outfield/DH rotation, so there is a good chance Santander would be their best hitter at the position if signed.

The Blue Jays are determined to get their man

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Toronto has already sent in an offer to bring in the powerful switch-hitter to the middle of their lineup:

“Toronto has formalized its pursuit of Santander by making an official contract offer, according to KPRC’s Ari Alexander, though the size and length of the offer isn’t known,” Mark Polishuk of MLBTR wrote.

At this point, the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels are among the biggest Santander suitors in the market. Toronto is in a much better position to contend for the duration of Santander’s projected contract, for what it’s worth.

Santander enjoyed a nice season with Baltimore in 2024, slugging a career-high 44 home runs and driving in 102 runs with a 129 wRC+. Defense and baserunning are clear issues, but there is no question that Santander can rake.

The Orioles could also swoop in with an offer at the last minute, but at this point, if the Blue Jays really want him, they appear to be the most likely destination for Santander.