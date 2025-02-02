Mets need to pounce on massive trade for ace rotation piece

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

If the Mets are serious about contending in 2025, they need to make an aggressive push for San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease. The Padres are open for business, dangling both Cease and Michael King in trade discussions, but the Mets should focus all their attention on Cease. Not only would they be taking a key rotation piece away from a National League rival, but they’d also be injecting much-needed durability into a pitching staff that desperately needs it.

Cease vs. King: It’s All About Reliability

On the surface, Michael King had the better 2024 season, posting a 2.95 ERA over 173.2 innings with a 10.42 K/9, a 75.2% left-on-base rate, and a 40.4% ground ball rate.

However, King brings serious questions about his long-term durability. He pitched a career-high this past season, and that needs to be factored in when the Mets are gauging the value of both players.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Cease, on the other hand, has been one of the most reliable workhorses in baseball. He’s thrown at least 170 innings in each of the past three seasons, something the Mets should value highly, given their current rotation concerns.

In 2024, he posted a 3.47 ERA over 189.1 innings, striking out 10.65 batters per nine with a 69.4% left-on-base rate and a 39.8% ground ball rate. While he might not have King’s pristine numbers from last season, his track record of durability is far superior.

Mets Can’t Afford More Rotation Gamble

The last thing the Mets need is another high-risk starter with durability concerns. Kodai Senga is coming back from injury, and while he’s been excellent when healthy, there’s always some level of uncertainty. Adding King—another pitcher with recent injury history and only one year of starting experience—would be doubling down on unpredictability.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Cease, on the other hand, provides much-needed stability. He’s a known quantity, a pitcher who has proven he can go deep into seasons without major health concerns. That’s exactly what the Mets need to fortify a rotation that has already had its fair share of volatility.

A Move That Changes the Landscape

Acquiring Cease wouldn’t just strengthen the Mets—it would weaken a direct competitor in the National League. The Padres are still a legitimate threat, but taking one of their top arms and placing him in the Mets’ rotation could be a game-changer. With Cease in the mix, the Mets could enter 2025 with a much more balanced and dependable starting staff, something they sorely lacked last season.

If the Mets want to solidify their rotation and take a step closer to serious contention, Dylan Cease should be their top priority.