Mets name former Yankee closer their Opening Day starter

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Baseball can be unpredictable. One moment, you’re losing your job as a closer, and the next, you’re leading a rotation for a new team. New York Mets star Clay Holmes knows this story all too well.

A few months ago, Holmes found himself on the wrong side of the Yankees’ bullpen plans. His struggles led to a shocking demotion from the closer role, a decision that, while tough, made sense given his inconsistency.

But baseball has a way of offering second chances, and Holmes took his with both hands. He rebounded just in time for the postseason, proving that his talent was still very much alive.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets’ Experiment

Meanwhile, across town, the Mets were probably watching. Maybe they saw something in Holmes beyond just a relief role. Maybe they had a plan brewing—one that involved a complete reinvention. Whatever the case, they pounced in the offseason, inking Holmes to a $38 million deal. But this wasn’t just about adding another arm to the bullpen. The Mets had bigger ideas: they wanted Holmes as a starter.

Transitioning from a reliever to a starter is like training a sprinter to run a marathon. It takes more than just skill—it requires stamina, new mechanics, and a whole different approach to pitching. Holmes got to work, tweaking his arsenal, building endurance, and refining his mechanics under the Mets’ guidance.

The ‘Kick Change’ and the Grind

One of the key weapons in his transformation? A nasty pitch dubbed the ‘kick change.’ With new grips and refined release points, he spent hours crafting it, making sure it had the kind of movement that could fool hitters deep into games. Live batting sessions became his testing ground, and the results were encouraging.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The numbers in spring training told the story: a spotless 0.00 ERA over 9.2 Grapefruit League innings, a minuscule 0.62 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts. That kind of dominance doesn’t go unnoticed.

The Unexpected Honor

And now, as announced by Mets insider Mike Puma, Holmes will be the Mets’ Opening Day starter. It’s the kind of recognition that few could have predicted for him just months ago, especially not in the first half of 2024 when he was a dominant reliever.

Clay Holmes will be the Mets’ opening day starter. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 14, 2025

The Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas’ injuries probably helped, but the Mets had other alternatives to choose from for the assignment.

In the end, Holmes is perfectly lined up and he earned this game with his performance.

A few months, Holmes was fighting to keep his job. Today, he’s leading a rotation. Baseball is funny that way.