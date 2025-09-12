Mets must fend off teams fighting for spot in NL Wild Card race

The New York Mets have an interesting NL Wild Card battle on their hands after their most recent stretch.

Success was absent for the Mets against the Cincinnati Reds as well as the Philadelphia Phillies, dating back to Sept. 7. The Reds triumphed over the Mets in the final two games of their recent series before the Phillies earned four straight victories in Philadelphia.

Having now regressed from 76-65 to 76-71, the ball club has given the Reds (74-72), as well as the San Francisco Giants (74-72) a fighting chance, being under two games back in the standings. The Arizona Diamondbacks (73-74) are also still in pursuit of New York.

Mets must finish season on a strong note to make playoffs

The Mets’ fortune, or lack thereof, has come by surprise, to say the least. Nonetheless, they must end the 2025 campaign strongly to clinch the No. 6 seed in the league at the end of September.

Moving forward, the Juan Soto-led unit will look to get back to winning in a fresh new series against the Texas Rangers beginning on Saturday. However, they’ll have to withstand Rangers ace Jacob deGrom, who sports a 2.79 ERA along with a 0.93 WHIP.

To their benefit, the day-long layover will give New York enough time to put their recent past behind them in pursuit of dominating the rest of their schedule.