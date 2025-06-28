Mets move veteran pitcher’s rehab to Double-A — he could change the entire bullpen landscape

The New York Mets’ bullpen hasn’t been the same since losing A.J. Minter and Danny Young in rapid succession.

Without those two reliable lefties, the Mets have scrambled to patch the hole with minor league arms and bargain-bin signings.

Not surprisingly, that left-handed void has quickly become one of the club’s most glaring weaknesses—and arguably one of its top trade deadline needs.

Fans and analysts alike have been watching the market closely, anticipating a move to shore up that soft spot in the bullpen.

But now, attention is shifting to someone already in the building—or at least on the mend—who might solve the problem internally.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brooks Raley Showing Promising Signs in Rehab

Enter Brooks Raley, the seasoned southpaw the Mets quietly signed to a one-year deal with a 2026 club option back in April.

At the time, Raley was still recovering from elbow surgery, and the signing was more about betting on his second-half availability.

But the left-hander is making noise in his rehab appearances—and that noise is getting louder by the day.

After dominating in Low-A with three scoreless innings and six strikeouts, Raley has now been bumped up to Double-A Binghamton.

Brooks Raley’s rehab assignment has been moved to Double-A Binghamton.



He tossed 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts for Low-A St. Lucie. pic.twitter.com/o5NOAFtr4G — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) June 28, 2025

That’s a promising development for a team that desperately needs a reliable, late-inning lefty in a high-leverage role.

Dominance Before the Injury Still Matters

Before the injury derailed his season, Raley was virtually unhittable in limited action with the Mets—he posted a flawless 0.00 ERA in 2024.

And let’s not forget his stellar 2023 campaign either, where he compiled a 2.80 ERA over 54.2 innings in Queens.

Even at age 36, Raley’s sharp command and deceptive movement still make him a nightmare for left-handed hitters.

His combination of poise and veteran presence could stabilize a bullpen that’s been wobbling on uneven ground.

Think of Raley as duct tape with a wicked sweeper—he might not be flashy, but he could hold this whole thing together.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Timing May Be Perfect for an Early Return

The Mets originally envisioned a post-All-Star break return, but Raley’s current form suggests he might beat that timeline.

If he looks sharp again in Double-A, the club could opt to skip Triple-A altogether and fast-track him back to the majors.

Given the revolving door of southpaws tried in recent weeks, the temptation to activate Raley sooner will be hard to resist.

He’s already shown more polish in three rehab innings than some recent call-ups have displayed in their entire Mets tenure.

Raley Could Change the Trade Deadline Conversation

A healthy and effective Brooks Raley wouldn’t just patch a hole—it might reshape the Mets’ entire trade deadline approach.

Suddenly, David Stearns and the front office might feel less pressure to overpay for bullpen help.

That flexibility could shift attention toward other needs, like center field or rotation depth, depending on how July unfolds.

The bullpen has been shaky, but it hasn’t collapsed—and Raley’s return could be the reinforcement that prevents disaster.

This is a calculated gamble by the Mets, but if it pays off, it might become one of their savviest moves this season.

Veteran Poise When It Matters Most

Raley’s value isn’t just in his numbers—it’s in his presence, his experience, and his ability to handle high-stress moments.

There’s a different energy when a pitcher walks to the mound knowing he’s been through the wars—and come out better.

Mets fans may soon get that energy back in the bullpen, and not a moment too soon.

In a season full of uncertainty, the return of Brooks Raley feels like something the Mets can finally count on.

