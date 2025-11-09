It doesn’t seem like the New York Mets are in any rush to keep Pete Alonso around — at least not for the kind of money he’s expecting. That alone says a lot. Alonso has been the face of their lineup for years, a homegrown slugger who’s given the fan base something to rally behind through chaos and change. But sentiment doesn’t pay the bills, and it sounds like the front office is starting to think about the long game.

If the Mets truly intend to shift their identity toward run prevention and defensive balance, it might be time to look elsewhere at first base. And one name that fits the bill surprisingly well is Josh Naylor.

Josh Naylor checks multiple boxes the Mets care about

Naylor, 28, is hitting free agency after splitting last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He put together an impressive campaign, slashing .295/.353/.462 with 20 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. His 128 wRC+ made him 28% better than the average hitter, and he struck out just 13.7% of the time — a number Alonso could only dream of.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Beyond the bat, Naylor’s athleticism and approach fit what the Mets appear to want more of: contact, speed, and versatility. He’s not exactly a Gold Glove defender, but he’s solid — finishing with a .995 fielding percentage, one out above average, and -1 defensive run saved across 1,081 innings. By comparison, Alonso posted -9 defensive runs saved and -9 outs above average over 1,403 innings.

The gap might not sound massive, but over a full season, those plays add up. Naylor simply covers more ground and makes fewer mistakes, and that’s valuable for a team looking to tighten things up defensively.

Financial flexibility matters — and Naylor offers plenty of it

Then there’s the financial reality. Alonso is likely seeking a deal in the neighborhood of six years and $150 million — roughly $25 million per season. That’s top-tier money for a player who provides elite power but little else, and the Mets know it.

Naylor, on the other hand, is projected to sign a much shorter deal — around three years and $52.5 million. That’s only $17.5 million per year, for a player who’s younger, more balanced, and arguably a better fit for the Mets’ long-term vision.

It’s the kind of deal that gives the front office flexibility — freeing up extra room to strengthen other areas, like starting pitching or bullpen depth, without sacrificing too much offensive firepower at first base.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A shift in philosophy or a dangerous gamble?

Still, letting Alonso walk would come with serious consequences. The Mets would lose one of the league’s most reliable power bats, a player who has hit over 40 home runs multiple times and remains one of the team’s biggest box-office draws. You don’t just replace that kind of production easily — or cheaply.

But this front office seems to be prioritizing balance over flash. Naylor’s left-handed bat would complement the lineup nicely, and his more well-rounded game might better suit the team’s evolving identity.

At the end of the day, it comes down to what kind of team the Mets want to be. If they’re serious about building a more complete roster — one less reliant on home runs and more focused on winning across all phases — Josh Naylor might just be the smarter, if less sentimental, choice.

The real question is whether Mets fans — and the clubhouse — are ready for that kind of change.