The New York Mets seem ready to make the same mistake twice. Despite Pete Alonso’s consistent production, leadership, and connection to the fanbase, reports suggest the front office is once again preparing to offer him a team-friendly deal instead of the long-term payday he’s earned.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, “The expectation is that the Mets will float utility man Jeff McNeil on the trade market and let franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso walk in free agency unless he takes a team-friendly deal.” That’s a staggering thought — and one that could send shockwaves through the clubhouse if it comes to pass.

Alonso has done everything to deserve top-dollar security

Alonso isn’t just another slugger — he’s the identity of the Mets’ offense. At 30 years old, he remains one of the most consistent power hitters in baseball. In 2025, he hit .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and a 141 wRC+. Even during slumps, Alonso’s presence in the lineup changes the way pitchers attack everyone else.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He’s also one of the rare players who embraces the spotlight of New York. While others have wilted under the pressure of Citi Field’s expectations, Alonso’s passion and charisma have made him a fan favorite since the day he arrived. He’s been the steadying presence during seasons of turmoil, never shying away from accountability or hard questions.

If that kind of player can’t earn the Mets’ long-term commitment, who can?

A culture shift or a cost-cutting excuse?

Ragazzo’s report also included a telling quote from a rival NL scout: “The Mets recognize that their clubhouse is in need of a culture shift following last season’s slow collapse.” That might explain some of the front office’s decisions, but it’s hard to see how letting Alonso go helps build culture — if anything, it sends the wrong message.

Sure, Alonso can be fiery. He wears his emotions on his sleeve. But that’s exactly what a lifeless team needs when things go sideways. If the Mets truly want to rebuild their identity, it starts with investing in the players who set the tone on and off the field — not pushing them out the door.

Meanwhile, McNeil’s inclusion on the trade block hints at a deeper teardown approach. The Mets could be looking to free up payroll and bolster other positions of contention, notably the pitching staff.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The dangerous message of another lowball offer

If the Mets really expect Alonso to take a “team-friendly” deal after years of proving his worth, it’s not just bad business — it’s bad optics. Players around the league notice when stars aren’t rewarded, and fans certainly do too.

The Mets have money. They’ve shown the willingness to spend big before. But choosing not to reward one of the most productive and loyal players in franchise history would be a clear signal that this new front office values flexibility over loyalty.

Alonso’s future in Queens now depends on how far the Mets are willing to go — or how little they’re willing to offer. One thing’s for sure: if they let him walk, the culture shift they’re chasing might come at a far greater cost than they expect.