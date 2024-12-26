Mets may not bring back star hurler after offseason additions

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana may be the odd man out in the team’s rotation next season if he desires to return in free agency this winter.

Mets may let Jose Quintana walk after upgrading rotation

New York’s additions of Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas this offseason fortify their pitching unit also consisting of ace Kodai Senga, star lefty Sean Manaea, and standout lefty David Peterson, the latter of whom went 10-3 with a strong 2.90 ERA last season. The Mets figure to run with that five-man featured rotation to kick off the next campaign.

Quintana could come back and compete with Montas for the fifth spot, with Senga and Manaea likely to be the top two dogs, Peterson likely due for a promotion, and Holmes forecasted to be utilized according to his elevated role. Nevertheless, the Mets invested $34 million over two years in the former Cy Young Award candidate Montas, which exceeds the three-year, $38 million deal they inked Holmes to on an annual basis. That may be telling as to which direction the coaching staff goes in once the 2025 season commences.

Quintana was vital toward the Mets’ playoff surge in 2024

The Mets got a great boost at the end of the previous campaign from Quintana, who sported a 0.74 ERA over his final six starts in 2024, which propelled New York to the postseason, as The Sporting News’ Jackson Roberts accentuated. Roberts also shared this tidbit from FanSided’s Zachary Rotman, who delved into the dynamics surrounding the Mets and the veteran talent moving forward.

“Where is (Quintana) going to slot in, especially now that Manaea is back?” Rotman said. “Manaea is joined by Kodai Senga and David Peterson, as well as newcomers Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes in a completely revamped rotation. The Mets might still add another starting pitcher for the right price (like Roki Sasaki), but barring that, Manaea feels like the last rotation addition, making it almost certain that Quintana has thrown his last pitch in a Mets uniform.”

Mets top brass could have to decide on Quintana soon

It remains to be seen exactly how Mets president David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza would proceed with the Colombian talent should he want to return. Quintana just came off of a two-year, $26 million deal and his play from 2024 may warrant more than a one-year low-end deal. That being said, the Mets are true World Series contenders for 2025, and will have to determine if bringing the 35-year-old back into their fold will help take them over the top or not.