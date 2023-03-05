Mets’ Mark Vientos puts on a show Saturday afternoon

Sep 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos (27) at bat against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The top prospects of the New York Mets just continue to brew excitement. Throughout the first week of Spring Training, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio have been two big stars. Today, arguably, the best single-game performance came from Mark Vientos.

Mark Vientos dominates Saturday’s game for the Mets with two home runs:

In today’s game, the Mets won big, defeating the Miami Marlins 15-4. Of those 15 runs, Vientos was responsible for driving in a third, totaling a whopping five RBIs off of three hits, two of which were home runs.

Vientos started today’s game at third base and recorded four at-bats. As noted, he finished 3-4. His first at-bat, in the top of the first inning, resulted in a single with an exit velocity of 107.7 MPH.

His first home run came in the top of the fourth. Vientos had one thrown over the middle of the plate and upstairs. He got a hold of it and crushed it out to center field. The exit velocity was 108.7 MPH, and the ball went 427 feet.

His second home run came in the next inning, the top of the fifth. This pitch was a breaking ball that was lower and away. Vientos, again, got a hold of it perfectly, driving it out to center field. He crushed this one even harder, with an exit velocity of 111 MPH that was sent a ridiculous 469 feet.

Even prior to today’s utter dominance, Vientos has had an encouraging start to the Mets’ preseason work. Then, following his special day this afternoon, Vientos continues to position himself better and better to be the Mets’ Opening Day right-handed designated hitter. Vientos has so much upside with his size and power. Hopefully, Vientos just continues to build on his remarkable play from today and further convince the Mets why he should be on the roster to begin the 2023 regular season.