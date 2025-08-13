Mets manager shows total confidence in newest member of his rotation

The New York Mets are gambling on youth and raw firepower, handing the ball to Nolan McLean in place of Frankie Montas.

This isn’t just a routine roster move — it’s a bold stroke meant to jolt a rotation searching for stability and edge.

A Prospect Built for This Moment

McLean isn’t just another arm getting a late-season look; he’s the Mets’ third-ranked prospect and one of their crown jewels.

Once a legitimate two-way player, McLean chose to give up hitting to focus entirely on pitching, and it’s paying off handsomely.

That commitment fueled a dominant start to 2025 with Double-A Binghamton, where he posted a microscopic 1.37 ERA in five starts.

Those 26.1 innings were a showcase in command, deception, and the kind of poise you rarely see at that level of baseball.

A Triple-A Test That Proved His Readiness

Promotion to Triple-A Syracuse brought tougher lineups and more pressure, but McLean didn’t blink in the face of the challenge.

Across 87.1 innings, he worked to a 2.78 ERA, striking out 97 hitters and keeping opponents constantly on the defensive.

His command still has occasional lapses, a common hurdle for young pitchers, but the pure quality of his arsenal is undeniable.

The mid-to-high 90s fastball jumps on hitters, while his elite sweeper and improving curveball give him multiple swing-and-miss weapons.

It’s the kind of stuff that makes you think of a young pitcher throwing in the backyard, daring friends to even make contact.

Only now, the “backyard” is Citi Field, and the stakes involve postseason dreams instead of neighborhood bragging rights.

Praise From the Manager and Analysts

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with conviction when asked why McLean is being thrown into this high-pressure situation.

“We feel good with him going out there and giving us a chance to win baseball games,” Mendoza told reporters Wednesday.

That confidence isn’t based solely on numbers — it’s rooted in the way McLean carries himself and responds to big moments.

Prospect analyst Sam Dykstra highlighted one key weapon: a sweeper-sinker pairing that mirrors each other’s break in opposite directions.

Throwing from a lower three-quarters arm slot, McLean manipulates horizontal movement to force uncomfortable swings from righties.

That approach has fueled a 54.7% groundball rate, the seventh-best mark among full-season Minor League qualifiers this year.

For hitters, it’s like trying to guess which way a door will swing — just as you commit, it moves the other direction.

The Mental Edge of a Two-Way Background

McLean’s former life as a hitter gives him an advantage when game-planning against lineups, especially when anticipating pitch reactions.

That hitter’s perspective helps him understand what certain sequences feel like from the batter’s box, informing his pitch selection.

This deeper baseball IQ often separates promising arms from the ones who stick, especially when adjusting mid-game under playoff pressure.

For the Mets, it means McLean doesn’t just have the physical tools — he has a tactical mind to match.

The Road Ahead Won’t Be Without Bumps

Still, no one inside the organization expects a rookie to glide through his first MLB test without turbulence along the way.

Veteran hitters will adjust quickly, and McLean will need to prove he can spot pitches where they can’t be punished.

The Mets are prepared for those learning moments, knowing each challenge is part of shaping a pitcher who could anchor future rotations.

For McLean, the pressure isn’t something to fear — it’s a proving ground for the pitcher he’s determined to become.

A Rotation Infused With New Energy

Replacing Montas with McLean is both a performance decision and a symbolic statement about where the Mets are headed this year.

It says the team is willing to trust youth, upside, and hunger over experience that hasn’t been delivering consistent results.

Fans now have a fresh reason to tune in, their eyes locked on a 24-year-old who throws like he’s got something to prove.

If his command holds and his stuff translates, McLean could be the kind of late-season surprise that shifts an entire playoff race.

The Mets have made their move — now it’s McLean’s turn to make the city believe it was the right one.

