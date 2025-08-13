Do the Mets have another rotation problem to solve in addition to Frankie Montas?

The New York Mets finally made the call many had anticipated after Frankie Montas’ short, rocky weekend outing against Milwaukee.

In just three innings, Montas allowed three runs—one earned—while failing to provide the length a rotation anchor should deliver.

For a team already balancing on a tightrope in the playoff race, that was the final straw.

Montas leaves the rotation with a 6.38 ERA over 36.2 innings, a number that has hung over him like a stubborn raincloud all season.

On Wednesday, the Mets announced rookie Nolan McLean will take over his spot, a move they had quietly been preparing for weeks.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Nolan McLean’s long-awaited opportunity

The front office didn’t aggressively chase another starter before the trade deadline, largely because they believed McLean was ready for the challenge.

His strong minor league track record, highlighted by swing-and-miss stuff and a fearless approach, made him an attractive in-house solution.

Now, the 24-year-old is no longer just an intriguing option—he’s the one holding a rotation spot in the heat of a playoff push.

For McLean, the opportunity comes with both excitement and responsibility. The Mets are effectively handing him the keys to a car that’s been swerving lately, hoping his youth and composure can keep the ride smooth.

If he delivers, he could cement himself as more than a short-term fix.

Clay Holmes walking a fine line

While Montas’ demotion grabbed headlines, another rotation subplot is quietly unfolding. Clay Holmes, in his first MLB season as a starter, has seen his grip on a rotation spot weaken considerably.

His overall 3.71 ERA might look solid at first glance, but the recent trend is far less encouraging.

Over his last 10 starts, Holmes has posted a 5.10 ERA, barely striking out more hitters than he’s walked—27 free passes to just 33 punchouts in 47.2 innings.

His command has wavered, his swing-and-miss rate has dipped, and innings have become uphill battles instead of clean frames.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

From breakout surprise to possible liability

Holmes began 2025 by making the Mets’ offseason gamble look brilliant, showing durability, poise, and the ability to navigate tough lineups.

But like a pitcher running out of gas on a long road trip, his velocity and command have both faded over time.

On Tuesday, he allowed a staggering 11 baserunners in only 3.2 innings, leaving fans frustrated and forcing the bullpen into early action yet again.

The frustration isn’t just in the box scores—it’s in the stands and online. Mets fans and media members have taken to social media to voice concerns, with some already calling for a change.

At this point, in addition to getting Frankie Montas out of the rotation, its time to get Clay Holmes out of there as well. he's obviously cooked, way past his career-high of IP.



Like, be serious. They can't continue with him in the rotation pitching like this. #Mets — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) August 13, 2025

They know the front office has top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong waiting in Triple-A, both of whom have the kind of electric stuff that could provide an immediate jolt.

The looming decision

Holmes hasn’t lost the Mets’ trust entirely. Every starter endures a rough patch, and his early-season performance still earns him a longer leash.

But patience is finite, and the team’s willingness to promote McLean shows they won’t hesitate when they believe a better solution is ready.

With September approaching, the Mets can’t afford extended slumps in the rotation. One more month like Holmes’ recent stretch, and the team might have no choice but to make another bold move.

In the end, the next shake-up could come sooner than anyone expects—because in a playoff race, hesitation can be as dangerous as any hanging curveball.

