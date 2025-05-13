Mets’ manager is ‘devastated’ for Yankees’ injured infielder

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

When a player goes down, it’s more than just a roster change — it’s a gut punch to everyone who knows him.

On Monday night, the ninth inning delivered a cruel twist: Oswaldo Cabrera, the energetic and versatile Yankees infielder, suffered a left ankle fracture.

The moment was jarring, sudden, and heartbreaking — especially for someone who’s fought tooth and nail for every inch of his major league journey.

Carlos Mendoza, now at the helm of the New York Mets, felt that pain as deeply as anyone outside the Yankees clubhouse could.

His reaction wasn’t just sympathy — it was the ache of someone watching a loved one suffer.

Several years of mentorship: From Yankees to Mets, Mendoza’s impact lingers

Mendoza might wear a different uniform now, but his heart still beats for the players he helped mold in the Bronx.

Starting in 2009, he climbed the Yankees’ organizational ladder, serving in a variety of roles before becoming their bench coach.

During that time, he helped raise a generation of players — Oswaldo Cabrera among them — not just as athletes, but as men.

By the time Mendoza moved to the Mets in 2024 to begin his managerial career, his fingerprints were all over the Yankees’ current roster.

The bond he shares with players like Cabrera wasn’t erased by a crosstown change — it was cemented over years of work, growth, and shared dreams.

“He had to fight”: Mendoza’s powerful words echo across baseball

Before Tuesday’s Mets game, Mendoza shared a message that resonated far beyond Queens. His voice cracked with sincerity as he spoke of Cabrera’s journey.

“This is a guy that all his life, he had to fight,” Mendoza said, visibly moved. “I know he’ll be fighting, and he’ll be back on the field.”

Carlos Mendoza says he's "devastated" for Oswaldo Cabrera:



"This is a guy that all his life, he had to fight. I know he'll be fighting and he'll be back on the field." pic.twitter.com/pHixdZUiK3 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 13, 2025

Those weren’t hollow words. Mendoza saw Cabrera grind in the minors, claw his way to the majors, and bring unshakable energy every time he stepped on the field.

His path wasn’t paved with ease. It was carved through persistence, like a river cutting through rock.

A setback, not an ending: Cabrera’s uphill climb begins again

The injury is severe. A fractured ankle isn’t something a ballplayer shrugs off in a week. Cabrera is staring down several months of recovery, rehab, and uncertainty.

But as Mendoza knows better than most, if anyone is built to rise through that kind of adversity, it’s Oswaldo.

His story is already one of resilience. This is just another chapter — a painful one, yes, but not the final one.

For fans, this is where hope flickers. A return this season hasn’t been ruled out, and that’s no small thing. Cabrera’s spirit, energy, and versatile glove have made him a fan favorite.

His comeback would mean more than wins — it would be a testament to the human will.

Mendoza’s Mets journey and his unwavering loyalty to “his guys”

Now leading the Mets, Mendoza is focused on building something special in Queens. And so far, he’s doing just that. The team has shown promise under his watchful eye, and his steady hand is becoming a guiding force.

But even as he writes this new chapter, Mendoza hasn’t closed the book on his Yankee years. That’s what makes his story special.

His loyalty doesn’t wear pinstripes or blue and orange — it wears humanity.

In this city of rivals, Mendoza’s heartfelt words bridge the subway divide. They remind us that behind the stats and standings are relationships that run deep.

And like a coach watching from afar, Mendoza will be rooting for Cabrera — not just to walk again, but to run, swing, smile, and maybe even inspire the next Oswaldo dreaming of the big leagues.

