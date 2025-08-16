Mets’ manager discusses recent struggles: ‘We’ve got to find a way’

The New York Mets once seemed untouchable, holding a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the Phillies on June 12. Now, their grip on the National League East has completely unraveled.

By mid-August, the Mets find themselves trailing by six full games, watching their season slip away in slow motion.

What once looked like a steady march toward October has quickly spiraled into a crisis. New York has dropped 14 of its last 16 contests, a tailspin that has exposed weaknesses everywhere.

Blowouts, blown leads, and shutouts have piled up in a devastating mix that’s left fans frustrated and players searching for answers.

A Wild Card Race Growing Tighter by the Day

Friday brought little relief. After a new loss, the Mets now sit just a half-game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final National League Wild Card spot.

Every loss feels heavier, every inning tighter, with the margin for error evaporating. For a team once in control, the standings now feel like a noose tightening around their playoff hopes.

Carlos Mendoza, tasked with steering this collapsing ship, spoke candidly before Saturday’s game. The manager didn’t sugarcoat the struggles, acknowledging the challenge while insisting his group has the talent to recover.

His words, however, sounded like a lifeline being tossed into rough waters.

Mendoza Searching for the Right Formula

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way,” Mendoza said, per SNY. He pointed to veterans who have battled adversity before, emphasizing belief in their ability to climb out of the hole.

Still, belief alone doesn’t fix inconsistent pitching, sloppy defense, or bats that go silent when runs are needed most.

Mendoza also admitted the difficulty of syncing every aspect of the game. “It seems like one day it’s this area, and one day it’s another area,” he explained.

That inconsistency has become the Mets’ defining trait—flashes of competence undone by breakdowns elsewhere. It’s like a leaky boat where plugging one hole only reveals another springing open.

A Team With Talent but Running Out of Time

On paper, the Mets have enough firepower to withstand this slump. Their rotation boasts proven arms, their lineup carries dangerous bats, and the bullpen, at its best, can shut teams down.

But baseball is never played on paper. Games are decided in tense moments, and lately, those moments have tilted heavily against New York.

The Reds, meanwhile, are charging hard. Their youthful energy contrasts sharply with the Mets’ weary, searching demeanor.

If New York can’t flip the script soon, the Reds may overtake them in the race, delivering a gut punch to a franchise that once seemed playoff-bound.

Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher in Queens

For Mets fans, missing the postseason would sting in ways statistics can’t capture. This isn’t just another rough patch—it’s a collapse threatening to define the season.

The optimism of early summer has curdled into August dread, and the stakes have never felt sharper.

If the Mets continue stumbling, the story of 2025 will be remembered not for early dominance but for the haunting collapse that followed. In Queens, that kind of ending wouldn’t just be disappointing—it would be devastating.

