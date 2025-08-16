Mets designate veteran for assignment, turn to exciting rookie for hope as collapse deepens

The New York Mets have reached a stunning low point, and the unraveling feels almost surreal for a franchise built to dominate.

On paper, this team looked like a finely tuned machine, stocked with stars capable of pushing deep into October.

Instead, the Mets have dropped 14 of their last 16 games after losing again on Friday, clinging desperately to the National League’s final Wild Card spot.

That desperation has forced bold changes, with Frankie Montas’ struggles removing him from the rotation and leaving an opening.

The Mets needed someone fresh, someone who could not only pitch but also inject belief into an exhausted fan base.

That someone is Nolan McLean, a promising 24-year-old who will make his MLB debut Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.

McLean carved out an impressive 2.78 ERA at Triple-A Syracuse this year, consistently showing poise beyond his professional experience.

For the Mets, calling him up is less about filling innings and more about reenergizing a team running dangerously on fumes.

Like a lighthouse emerging through the fog, McLean represents direction for a roster searching for clarity amid endless turbulence.

Paul Blackburn designated to make room

To clear space for McLean, the Mets designated veteran pitcher Paul Blackburn for assignment late Friday night.

Blackburn had given the Mets a sturdy relief outing earlier this week, tossing five effective innings in long relief.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo reported the move, noting it was a difficult but necessary decision to promote McLean.

Following tonight's game, the Mets designated Paul Blackburn for assignment, per source. That clears space for Nolan McLean to join the roster tomorrow.



Blackburn had given the Mets five effective relief innings earlier this week. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 16, 2025

Blackburn, who publicly voiced his desire to pitch, no longer had a rotation role in New York.

The Mets needed his 40-man roster spot, and despite his contribution, the business side of baseball left no choice.

What lies ahead for Paul Blackburn

There remains a strong chance Blackburn finds another club willing to give him innings at the major-league level.

Given his experience and flashes of effectiveness, a pitching-thin team could scoop him up within days.

Still, the Mets would be open to reuniting with Blackburn if he accepts an assignment to the minor leagues.

Health has been Blackburn’s greatest hurdle, as lingering injuries have disrupted his rhythm for much of this season.

He departs New York with a difficult 6.85 ERA at the big-league level and a steadier 3.09 mark in the minor leagues.

For Blackburn, the road continues elsewhere, but his brief Mets stint still provided meaningful innings during a turbulent stretch.

Nolan McLean’s debut carries heavy weight

Now, all attention shifts toward McLean, whose debut feels larger than just another rookie taking the mound.

Fans want hope, and the organization craves a spark capable of shaking the clubhouse from its sluggish daze.

McLean doesn’t need to be an instant ace, but showing confidence and composure would provide a much-needed psychological lift.

For the Mets, Saturday against Seattle represents more than just a game—it’s a chance to rewrite the season’s trajectory.

Sometimes, all it takes is one breakthrough moment to remind a team why it started dreaming in the first place.

