Mets manager could be preparing to replace struggling ace in the rotation

The New York Mets suddenly find themselves at a crossroads with Kodai Senga, a pitcher once viewed as untouchable in their rotation.

At first glance, Senga’s season looks steady—he holds a 3.02 ERA across 113.1 innings, a mark many teams would envy.

But since returning from a hamstring injury on July 11, Senga has looked like a shadow of his former self.

He owns a 5.90 ERA over 39.2 innings since that comeback, a sharp contrast from his strong early-season dominance.

Recent struggles raising concern

Sunday’s outing only deepened concerns, as Senga surrendered five earned runs and seven hits across just 4.2 innings.

That start highlighted a troubling trend: he hasn’t reached six innings once since returning, failing to provide length.

In fact, he’s gone at least five innings in only three of nine starts since that injury return.

For a rotation that needs consistency, those short outings put an extra burden on a bullpen already stretched thin.

Mendoza hints at possible change

Manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t hide his frustration, hinting at potential changes when speaking after Senga’s latest uneven performance.

Quoting Mendoza, columnist John Harper noted: “A lot of non-competitive pitches…hard time competing in the strike zone.”

Those aren’t the words you’d expect about a pitcher meant to be a staff anchor, and they suggest possible adjustments ahead.

Mendoza added the team will have internal discussions about “what’s next for him,” leaving the door wide open.

Mendoza sounded like a guy who'd vote to see Sproat in Senga's spot next time around. On Senga: "A lot of non-competitive pitches…having a hard time competing in the strike zone…pretty sure we're going to have some discussion, what's next for him."

Brandon Sproat making his case

If Senga does step aside, Brandon Sproat is the logical candidate to claim that rotation spot in the short term.

The rookie has impressed lately in Triple-A despite a 4.24 ERA. He has pitched in a notoriously hitter-friendly league that punishes mistakes.

Just this weekend, Sproat delivered seven scoreless innings, yielding only three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

His fastball nearly touched triple digits, showing why scouts have long touted his arm as one with frontline potential.

Senga’s own admission

To his credit, Senga acknowledged his body is betraying him right now, leaving him less effective on the mound.

“There are some parts of my body that aren’t moving the way I want them to,” Senga admitted after his start.

"There are some parts of my body that aren't moving the way I want it to. At the same time, I'm out there and I'm competing. It's a fine line and it's tough for me, because I'm out there but I'm not able to perform."



– Kodai Senga pic.twitter.com/yn7dNuzS8R — SNY (@SNYtv) August 31, 2025

He added that he’s still trying to compete despite the limitations, but it’s a “fine line” for him physically.

Hearing that, it’s hard not to feel empathy for Senga, who clearly wants to fight but lacks his full arsenal.

The delicate balance for the Mets

Removing Senga from the rotation isn’t a simple numbers-based decision—it also carries emotional weight for the clubhouse.

He’s a fan favorite whose season ERA still paints him as one of the Mets’ more reliable pitchers on paper.

Yet baseball isn’t played on paper, and his recent struggles have already cost the Mets valuable chances at victories.

Sometimes, like in chess, you need to sacrifice a key piece temporarily to strengthen your position for the endgame.

A decision looms

The Mets must decide if keeping Senga active helps the team more than allowing him time to reset his mechanics.

It’s possible a short break, paired with bullpen sessions and rest, could restore the sharper version seen earlier.

But with September playoff positioning intensifying, patience may not be a luxury New York can afford right now.

Whether it’s Senga holding on or Sproat seizing the opportunity, the Mets know a pivotal choice is approaching quickly.

