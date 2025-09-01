Mets make 2 moves as rosters expand

The New York Mets are using September roster expansion to inject new life into their playoff chase, recalling Luisangel Acuña and Justin Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse.

With the NL East race getting interesting, these two players represent both depth and potential unpredictability, two things every contender craves late in the season.

Luisangel Acuña gets another opportunity to prove himself

Luisangel Acuña’s year has been defined by flashes of brilliance mixed with stretches of inconsistency, a storyline familiar in any rookie campaign.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sent to Triple-A Syracuse on August 18, he returns with a chance to earn another look, though his path to consistent playing time remains complicated.

With Francisco Lindor entrenched at shortstop, Mark Vientos swinging a hot bat at third, and Jeff McNeil rediscovering his rhythm, Acuña will need to carve out opportunities in more creative ways.

His speed, glove, and defensive instincts provide value even when his bat isn’t producing, meaning he’s likely to find the field late in games.

What Acuña brings to the Mets’ stretch run

Acuña’s recent stat line at Syracuse shows promise: a .303 average with eight steals and steady contact over 28 games.

Even in limited action, his ability to put pressure on defenses stands out, especially when every extra base becomes magnified in September.

At the major league level, however, Acuña has struggled to adjust, batting just .239 with a 67 wRC+ across 79 games.

That uneven production creates uncertainty, but the Mets clearly believe his speed and versatility are worth another audition.

In many ways, he’s like a chess piece that doesn’t always dominate but can shift momentum when deployed correctly.

Hagenman’s surprising stability amid inconsistency

Justin Hagenman represents a different kind of September call-up — not flashy, but quietly effective in the right setting.

In the majors, he’s delivered a 3.26 ERA over 19.1 innings, showing command and composure in situations where bulk innings were needed.

The odd twist in Hagenman’s season is that his Triple-A performance paints a far less flattering picture. A 6.12 ERA over 19 games, including 11 starts, suggests volatility that hasn’t fully translated to his big league work.

Still, the Mets trust him as a stabilizer, a pitcher capable of absorbing innings without derailing a game.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Depth that could make the difference

The Mets don’t necessarily need Acuña or Hagenman to become stars down the stretch. What they need are reliable contributors who can help bridge gaps and provide stability when the schedule tightens.

Acuña’s legs could win a game in the late innings; Hagenman’s steady arm might preserve the bullpen after a taxing series.

Championship runs often come down to the smallest edges — a stolen base, a shutdown inning, a defensive gem.

By bringing back Acuña and Hagenman, the Mets are gambling that depth and adaptability could be their hidden advantage in September.

Hagenman might not be a flashy addition, and Acuna’s bat might still not be ready to be an MLB star, but both players can help the Mets achieve their objectives.

