Juan Soto delivers monster game but Mets’ comeback falls short

The New York Mets were staring at disaster against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, trailing 5-0 early and 8-2 later.

Yet, Juan Soto almost dragged them back with a performance that reminded everyone why he’s worth every dollar of his historic contract.

Yes, he got some help from the bullpen (except for Edwin Diaz) and fellow stars Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos, who went yard, but Soto was the star of the show even if the Mets couldn’t win.

Despite the Mets eventually falling 11-8, Soto’s brilliance was undeniable. The Marlins simply had no answer for the $765 million man, who looked like he was playing at a different level.

He went 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs scored, three RBI, and two stolen bases, putting together a stat line that belonged in a video game rather than a late-August afternoon at Citi Field.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Two Home Runs That Shifted the Momentum

The signature moments, of course, came with Soto’s bat. In the fourth inning, he crushed home run number 34, a solo shot off Edward Cabrera that trimmed Miami’s lead to 8-6 and gave the Mets life.

Just two innings later, Soto came through again, launching a game-tying two-run homer off Cade Gibson.

That blast—his 35th of the season—sent Mets fans into a frenzy, erasing what once felt like an insurmountable deficit.

Juan Soto's second homer of the game and his 35th of the season!



The @Mets tie it in the 6th ? pic.twitter.com/zDjVyeBz2c — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2025

As if the long balls weren’t enough, Soto showed off his legs with two steals, pushing his total to 25 on the season.

That puts him on track for his first 30-30 campaign, and with his current home run pace, there’s a real chance he finishes with 40-30.

Power hitters aren’t supposed to run like this, but Soto has turned himself into a complete offensive force.

Early-Season Struggles Now a Distant Memory

Back in April, critics questioned whether Soto’s “slump” was a sign of pressure or adjustment in New York.

That narrative has completely evaporated. His OPS now sits at an impressive .903 despite a .254 batting average, a reminder that traditional stats don’t fully capture his impact.

Simply put, Soto is the engine keeping the Mets offense afloat while others battle inconsistency.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Peterson’s Rough Outing Overshadows Soto’s Heroics

The day began in ugly fashion when starter David Peterson, normally one of the team’s steadier arms, gave up eight runs in just two innings.

That left Soto to play the role of rescuer, and for a while, it looked like he might succeed. His bat, his legs, his energy—everything screamed determination.

But sometimes baseball is cruel, and despite his heroics, the Mets just couldn’t climb all the way back.

Mets Fans Have No Complaints About Soto

Even in defeat, Soto’s performance was the type that builds trust with a fanbase hungry for a superstar to believe in.

Mets fans have longed for a player who can shift the momentum of an entire game with one swing—or one steal—and Soto delivered exactly that.

Saturday’s loss will sting, but his showing reminded everyone of the kind of greatness he brings to Queens.

In many ways, Soto’s night was like watching a heavyweight fighter land haymakers to stay alive, even when the scorecards were stacked against him.

The Mets lost the battle, but Soto showed he’s more than capable of winning the war over 162 games.

