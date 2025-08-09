Mets make last-minute change and put an opener in front of struggling starter

The New York Mets are desperate for a spark, and Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers might be the tipping point.

Carlos Mendoza’s club has dropped five straight games, and against the league’s best team by record, the margin for error is microscopic.

With the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field, every managerial decision feels amplified and potentially season-shaping.

A Strategic Shift Before the First Pitch

Originally, Saturday’s start belonged entirely to Frankie Montas, whose 6.68 ERA has been a glaring issue in limited action this season.

Montas will still pitch, but not right away — a calculated attempt to shield him from the Brewers’ most dangerous bats early.

Instead, the Mets will deploy right-hander Reed Garrett as an opener, a move Mendoza had hinted at in recent days.

The decision reflects a growing MLB trend of using openers to neutralize top-of-the-order hitters before turning to the bulk starter.

It’s a strategy designed to buy struggling starters a softer landing, giving them a chance to settle before facing elite competition.

Given the Brewers’ depth and power, the Mets clearly believe this early adjustment could set the tone for the entire night.

Reed Garrett Gets the Call

Garrett will take the ball first, marking his first “start” of the 2025 season despite his usual late-inning bullpen role.

The assignment is far from easy: he’s expected to face Sal Frelick, William Contreras, Isaac Collins, and, if the inning extends, Christian Yelich immediately.

Garrett has been brilliant in relief, posting a 2.51 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 46.2 innings, thriving under high-leverage pressure.

His ability to limit hard contact and attack hitters with confidence has made him one of Mendoza’s most trusted arms.

While the stage is different, the mission is the same — keep the game under control and give the offense a chance.

If Garrett navigates the opening frame cleanly, it could dramatically shift the game’s rhythm in New York’s favor.

Why the Mets Chose This Path

The reasoning is rooted in Montas’ troubling first-inning history, where he’s logged a 6.43 ERA in 2025 with the Mets.

Though the sample size is small, the pattern is enough for the coaching staff to experiment with breaking his early-game rut.

By inserting Garrett first, they hope Montas can enter against the middle or bottom of Milwaukee’s order and find early rhythm.

Montas often settles down after the first inning (or at least to an extent), suggesting the problem is more about sequencing and initial matchups than pure stuff.

In theory, skipping the most dangerous hitters early could help him pitch deeper without the psychological weight of early trouble.

For a pitcher fighting for his spot in the rotation, this subtle advantage might be exactly what he needs.

Montas Faces a Defining Moment

For Montas, the stakes are personal — another rough outing could put his rotation spot in serious jeopardy moving forward.

If Garrett can cover the top of the lineup cleanly, Montas will have a runway to pitch deeper and more effectively.

The Mets need more than just competent innings; they need Montas to look like the mid-rotation stabilizer they envisioned.

Montas’ ability to work efficiently will also be critical, especially with the bullpen already taxed from recent high-leverage situations.

Every pitch will matter, particularly against a disciplined Milwaukee team that thrives on extending at-bats and punishing mistakes.

This start could either be the beginning of his resurgence or the moment his role changes entirely.

The Bigger Picture for New York

The Brewers, leading baseball by win-loss record, are the wrong opponent for a team searching for stability and confidence.

Still, strategic gambles often define seasons — and this one feels like a calculated roll of the dice for Mendoza.

It’s not unlike a chess player sacrificing a knight early, hoping to gain a positional advantage in the middle game.

If the Mets pull this off, it could inject the kind of momentum shift they’ve desperately needed all month.

If it fails, it may only deepen the questions surrounding both the pitching staff and the team’s postseason hopes.

One thing is certain: the first two innings will set the emotional tone for everything that follows on Saturday night.

