Reeling Mets will give struggling starter what could be his last chance to turn things around

The New York Mets couldn’t escape heartbreak Friday night, falling 3-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers with the final out at home plate.

In the ninth inning, Jeff McNeil lined a clutch single to center with Starling Marte charging from second base. But Carlos Mendoza’s decision not to pinch-run Tyrone Taylor for Marte may have sealed the Mets’ fate, as the tying run was tagged out just feet from salvation.

The play was a dagger — the kind of ending that leaves a dugout silent and a fan base stunned.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

A Skid Turning Into a Slide

That painful finish marked the Mets’ fifth straight loss, a streak that now has them 3.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race.

Yes, they still hold a 3.5-game cushion in the National League’s third Wild Card spot, but the Cincinnati Reds are lurking like a shadow in the doorway, ready to pounce on another stumble.

The margin for error has disappeared, and in a crowded playoff picture, losing streaks like this can turn from inconvenient to catastrophic in a matter of days.

Frankie Montas Facing His Defining Moment

Frankie Montas, the clear weak link in New York’s rotation this year with a 6.68 ERA over 33.2 innings, gets the ball next.

The Mets have lost five straight and are sending Frankie Montas to the mound tonight against the hottest team in baseball. Other than that all is well in Mets land. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 9, 2025

It’s no soft landing. The assignment comes against the Brewers, baseball’s only 70-win team, and happens to be against his former club.

When Montas signed a $34 million deal this past offseason, the Mets envisioned a reliable veteran to stabilize the middle of their rotation.

Instead, the season has been an uphill climb through injuries, inconsistency, and mounting pressure.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Injuries, Slumps, and Second Chances

A significant lat strain derailed Montas early, keeping him out for months and robbing him of valuable rhythm. Perhaps he’s still finding his timing, or perhaps his mechanics have slipped.

Either way, the Mets cannot afford to keep sending out a pitcher who has given up 12 earned runs in his last two starts without lasting five innings.

In a different context, maybe they could wait for him to figure it out. But in a playoff race where each loss feels like two, patience quickly turns into a luxury they no longer have.

Young Arms Waiting in the Wings

Meanwhile, Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean continue to sharpen their arsenals in the minors, both looking increasingly MLB-ready. Every dominant outing from them tightens the leash on Montas.

For the 32-year-old right-hander, Saturday’s start isn’t just another opportunity — it’s a lifeline.

A strong, six-inning performance would buy him more time and give a restless fan base a reason to believe in him again.

Mets Need a Spark Before the Slide Becomes a Freefall

This stretch feels like watching a tightrope walker in a storm — one misstep from disaster and no safety net below.

Montas doesn’t need to be perfect, but he must be sharp, composed, and ruthless against baseball’s hottest team.

If he fails, the push for change will grow louder, and the Mets could find themselves looking for solutions from within their farm system.

Right now, the Mets need more than just a win. They need a statement — something that stops this skid cold and reminds the league they’re still contenders.

For Frankie Montas, this could be the night where he either reclaims his role or watches it slip away.

