Luis Robert Jr. finally gave the Mets an injury update that does not sound completely hopeless.

That does not mean he is close. That does not mean the back issue is gone. But for a Mets team that has spent weeks getting nothing but bad medical math, even a small step forward matters.

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Robert said he expects to return this season, according to Chelsea Janes of SNY. His back has responded better in recent days, and he might be able to run on the field by the end of the week. The harder part is that he still does not know whether this is something that fully fades or something he has to manage while playing.

Luis Robert Jr. says he expects to return this season. Said back has been responding better in recent days so he might be able to run on the field by the end of the week. Doesn’t know if issue will fully subside or will be something he will have to play through. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 11, 2026

The Mets needed any sign of movement

Robert has been on the 60-day IL with a lumbar spine disc herniation, which is the kind of injury that turns every update into a wait-and-see exercise. The Mets are not dealing with a normal hamstring pull or a bruise that just needs a few quiet days.

This has been the most concerning position-player injury in a season full of them. Robert was becoming one of the Mets’ most uncomfortable problems, and that was before the timeline started feeling even murkier.

That is why the idea of running on the field matters. It is not a return date. It is not a rehab assignment. It is just the first sign that the back might finally be giving him enough room to start acting like a baseball player again.

The back issue still changes everything

This is the part the Mets cannot skip past. Robert’s game is built on explosion. He needs the back to let him sprint, cut, track balls in center field, rotate through the zone, and create the kind of power that made him worth the gamble in the first place.

If he comes back as a limited version, the fit gets complicated fast. The Mets did not add Robert to be a stationary bat who has to be protected every night. They added him because the upside was supposed to change the lineup and outfield at the same time.

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is why his own uncertainty matters. Saying he expects to return this season is good. Saying he does not know whether the issue fully goes away is the warning label attached to it.

This is still only a first step

The Mets can take the good news without getting carried away. If Robert is running on the field by the end of the week, that is real progress compared to where this update sat not long ago.

But the gap between running and playing center field in a major-league game is not small. The Mets still need him to accelerate, stop, swing, recover, and repeat all of it without the back barking again.

Robert’s update gives the Mets a little oxygen. It does not give them a solution yet.

For now, that is probably enough. This season has made even the smallest healthy step feel bigger than it should.