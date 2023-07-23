Mets lose veteran infielder to a calf injury

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Even when the Mets win in 2023, they still seem to lose. In the bottom of the sixth of Saturday afternoon’s 5-4 victory, second baseman Luis Guillorme got injured when he attempted to field a ground ball from Rafael Devers.

After spending some time down on the field, Guillorme limped off the field and got replaced by DJ Stewart.

The Mets will lose Luis Guillorme for some time:

Postgame manager Buck Showalter revealed the full extent of the injury. “Calf,” Showalter said. “He’s probably going to go on the injured list. Think it’s pretty obvious… I’m not sure if he did it from the first step or trying to make the throw to the plate. Doesn’t really matter right.”

Guillorme also spoke to the media after the game while on crutches and in a walking boot. “ I just felt a little grab on my calf when I went to get the ball,” Guillorme said. “ That’s all I really know right now.

The 28-year-old is expected to remain with the team for the rest of the weekend before heading back to New York to undergo testing early next week. After the imaging, the Mets will be able to learn the severity of the calf injury and find out how long it should keep Guillorme out.

This is another disappointment for the 28-year-old who has had already had a disappointing 2023 that included being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse for the first time since 2019. In 49 major league games, the Venezuela native has slashed .240/.306/.350 with one home run and nine RBIs while having an 83 OPS+.

According to Anthony DiComo, Danny Mendick will be called up to replace Guillorme on the active roster.

Mendick had a cup of coffee with the Mets earlier this season, playing in four games and going 0-for-7 with one strikeout. In Triple-A Syracuse, Mendick has performed much better.

In 75 games, the 29-year-old has slashed .266/.354/.403 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

While losing Guillorme is undoubtedly disappointing for the blue and orange, especially as he has been receiving more playing time lately, there is a silver lining.

The injury to Guillorme will allow the Mets to get an extended look at Mendick and determine whether or not he deserves to be a part of the major league roster post the expected fire sale on August 1st.