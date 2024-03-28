Mets lose out to Diamondbacks on chance to sign free agent ace

Oct 3, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays pinch hitter Junior Caminero (1) to end the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are prepared to start the 2024 MLB season without their ace Kodai Senga and they’ll have to be content without a viable ace they could’ve paired next to him in the rotation. Reigning World Series champion Jordan Montgomery signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, per Fox News’ Scott Thompson.

The Mets could’ve greatly profited off of Montgomery’s services as a No. 1 or No. 2 pitching option

A diamond in the rough, the veteran lefty would have been a major steal for the Mets to capitalize on at an opportune time. Firstly, Montgomery was on the open market for far too long. He followed up several seasons of strong play with a 2023 outing that saw him toss 166 strikeouts behind a cumulative 3.20 ERA for the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

The latter of which he helped lead to the World Series crown after going 3-1 in four postseason starts. The Mets could have used his services in a 2024 campaign they’re hoping will be better than their 75-win season from a year ago.

The Mets may have to withstand Montgomery’s blistering arm in a hopeful 2024 playoff berth

Montgomery would have complemented their other additions in Luis Severino and Sean Manaea as a strong 1B or even 1A option alongside Senga. Instead, Montgomery has joined forces with the team he beat in 2023’s championship series. The D-Backs are slated for another dominant year in the NL West with Montgomery on board. Should the Mets make the playoffs and make a run at that, they may have to go through Arizona at some point.