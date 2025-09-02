Mets lose key bench player to hamstring strain

The New York Mets just can’t seem to catch a break, and Tyrone Taylor’s latest setback feels especially untimely.

For weeks, the Mets experimented with center field, weighing Taylor’s defensive excellence against Cedric Mullins’ experience and offensive potential. Neither option has fully delivered.

When the Mets traded for Mullins at the deadline, fans expected a clear solution in center. Instead, they’ve gotten inconsistency.

Mullins has posted just an 83 wRC+ since arriving from Baltimore, leaving the Mets searching for answers in the outfield rotation.

Taylor, despite a 68 wRC+ overall, kept earning opportunities because his glove consistently erased mistakes and stabilized the defense.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Taylor’s hot streak halted by hamstring injury

The timing of Taylor’s hamstring strain is almost cruel, as he was finally catching fire at the plate.

Against Miami last week, Taylor delivered two doubles, four RBI, and two runs in a game-changing performance.

But soon after that breakout, the injury surfaced, forcing the Mets to shut down their most reliable defensive outfielder.

On Tuesday, the team placed Taylor on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 30, sidelining him until at least September 9.

The Mets haven’t committed to his exact return date, stressing that it all depends on how quickly he responds to treatment.

It’s not expected to be a season-ending thing for Taylor, but there is a chance he takes a bit more than the minimum stay on the injured list.

Jared Young gets another chance in Queens

To cover Taylor’s absence, the Mets called up infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Syracuse, a move with mixed expectations.

Young crushed pitching in Syracuse with a .964 OPS but has managed just a .637 OPS during his major league stints.

He’ll be asked to provide depth, but losing Taylor’s speed, defense, and improving bat leaves a clear void in the lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lose momentum without Taylor’s spark

Taylor had become a quiet difference-maker since August 22, collecting 10 hits in 24 plate appearances with surprising authority.

Four doubles during that stretch showed he was driving the ball, not just slapping singles, while also producing six runs.

In many ways, Taylor was like a spark plug finally firing — small but capable of igniting the entire Mets’ offense.

Mets fans waited all year long for him to show something at the plate, and just when that started happening, an obstacle got in the way.

Now, with him sidelined, the lineup loses both rhythm and defensive security at a time when every game matters.

Roster shuffle continues with bullpen moves

Alongside the Taylor news, the Mets continued shuffling their bullpen, moving Brandon Waddell back to Triple-A Syracuse.

In his place, they’ve summoned Kevin Herget, a familiar face who brings a fresh arm for a taxed relief corps.

These smaller moves may not grab headlines, but depth decisions often define September when fatigue and injuries pile up.

For the Mets, though, the larger storyline remains clear: they need Tyrone Taylor back healthy and contributing as soon as possible.

