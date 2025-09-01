Stats don’t lie: Juan Soto is carrying the Mets on his back

The New York Mets have been unpredictable all season, but Juan Soto remains the one constant force keeping their postseason dreams alive.

On Monday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers, Soto delivered a performance that felt more like a fireworks show than a baseball game.

He smashed a grand slam, ripped a triple, drew two walks, scored twice, and drove in six huge runs.

It was the kind of performance that shifts momentum, the kind of game where Soto looked determined to drag his team forward.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Soto’s Grand Slam Shakes the Standings

The grand slam was only the second of Soto’s career, but its timing could not have been more important.

With the Mets clinging to the final NL Wild Card spot, his blast helped preserve their four-game cushion over the Cincinnati Reds.

It wasn’t just a swing—it was a statement, the kind of moment that reminds fans why the Mets paid him $765 million.

Against a strong Tigers club leading the AL Central, Soto proved he thrives when the lights shine brightest and pressure builds.

Anyone who has followed Soto’s career to this point knows that he is a clutch artist: most of his best work has come when the lights shine brightest.

Critics Left in the Dust

Earlier in the season, whispers grew that Soto’s performance didn’t justify his massive contract. Those doubts now feel laughably outdated.

After torching Detroit, Soto’s OPS sits at .915, an elite mark that ranks among the league’s most dangerous hitters.

A more advanced look tells an even clearer story: his 155 wRC+ places him well above the average hitter’s production.

That figure practically mirrors his career 157 wRC+, proof that Soto hasn’t lost a step despite new surroundings.

Numbers That Jump Off the Page

If you want to know how scorching Soto’s bat has been recently, just look at the raw numbers.

Over his last seven games, Soto owns a .375 batting average with four home runs and a whopping 13 runs batted in.

Stretch that out to his last 30 contests, and he’s blasted 11 homers with a slugging percentage north of .600.

That level of sustained power isn’t just impressive—it’s the foundation of why the Mets remain alive in the playoff chase.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

A Perfect Fit at the Perfect Time

Soto’s slow start this season now feels like nothing more than an adjustment period to new teammates and a new city.

It’s easy to forget that even elite hitters need time to adapt when switching uniforms and expectations in a high-pressure market.

Now, with comfort settling in, Soto looks like a man carrying the weight of a franchise squarely on his shoulders.

In many ways, his role mirrors a locomotive pulling a long, uneven train—the engine powering forward despite bumps on the track.

And right now, no one in baseball is pulling harder than Soto to keep the Mets’ October hopes intact.

