Mets linked to to NL Cy Young award finalist via blockbuster trade

The New York Mets are entering the offseason knowing one thing — they need legitimate starting pitching. After another year of inconsistency on the mound, it’s clear the front office wants to invest heavily in top-end talent. That investment might not come solely from free agency, though. A high-profile trade could be the most realistic path to adding an ace-level arm.

One name that’s quickly gained traction in league circles is Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta. The 29-year-old just wrapped up one of the finest seasons of his career, putting himself in line for a potential payday. He’s under contract for one more year at an affordable $8 million, with a team option for 2026 that the Brewers will almost certainly exercise.

After that, he’ll hit free agency in 2027, giving any acquiring team one season of control over a pitcher performing at an elite level.

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A breakout season that turned heads across baseball

Peralta was sensational in 2025, posting a 2.70 ERA across 176.2 innings. His command sharpened, his off-speed pitches took a leap, and he dominated right-handed hitters with precision. Even though he stumbled in the playoffs, the larger sample shows a pitcher in full control of his arsenal and confidence.

“Peralta is coming off the best year of his career as he’s really figured out how to use and mix his dominant stuff. Fastball Freddy held opposing batters to a .209 average against his four-seamer, .173 against his changeup, .183 against his curveball and .157 against his slider. He’s a true top-of-the-rotation ace at age 29. There will be plenty of interest in him on the trade market, with the Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Angels, Astros, Giants, Padres and Tigers all likely to inquire on him,” via The Athletic.

Those numbers highlight exactly why the Mets might view him as a priority. He isn’t just overpowering — he’s efficient. Peralta generates whiffs without losing command, and his ability to limit hard contact makes him one of the most balanced starters in baseball.

What a deal could look like for the Mets

Acquiring Peralta won’t be cheap. Milwaukee knows the value of having a true ace at a team-friendly price, and they’ll demand a strong return in prospects or MLB-ready talent. The Mets, however, have the depth to make it work. With several young arms like Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, and Nolan McLean expected to contribute in 2026, they can afford to move one to secure a proven leader for their rotation — or dip into their other resources and retain the youngsters.

The question is whether the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, wants to pay for familiarity. Stearns, of course, knows Peralta well from his time in Milwaukee and understands his makeup both on and off the field. If anyone is positioned to strike the right balance between value and aggression, it’s him.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Why Peralta fits the Mets’ long-term picture

The Mets don’t just need a stopgap — they need stability. Peralta’s combination of youth, experience, and elite stuff makes him the kind of pitcher who can anchor a rotation for years. An extension would likely be part of any trade discussion, giving New York long-term certainty in a market where elite arms are increasingly expensive.

The front office has already shown it’s willing to spend to compete, but building a rotation around a controllable ace like Peralta would offer both short- and long-term benefits. For a franchise desperate to establish sustained success, adding a pitcher of his caliber might be exactly what finally tilts the balance in their favor.