Mets could splash $80+ million on star closer

The New York Mets are heading into a pivotal offseason, and one of their biggest questions revolves around the back end of their bullpen. Edwin Díaz, the heartbeat of their relief corps, might soon hit the open market—and if he does, it won’t be for long.

After another dominant year, the 31-year-old has every reason to bet on himself.

Díaz’s dominance leaves no doubt

Díaz was electric in 2025, posting a 1.63 ERA across 66.1 innings while striking out 13.3 batters per nine. His 86.1% left-on-base rate and 48.4% ground ball rate show just how effective he was at closing innings and limiting damage.

Those are elite numbers, the kind of stats that make teams open their checkbooks. According to The Athletic, a four-year, $80 million contract could be what it takes to keep Díaz in Queens—if not more.

That figure would make him one of the highest-paid relievers in baseball, but considering how few shutdown closers exist, the Mets might have no choice.

Extension or qualifying offer?

Díaz is expected to decline a $22 million qualifying offer, and understandably so. “After nearly matching his magical 2022 season with another dominant performance, the expectation is that Edwin Díaz will opt out of the remaining two years and $37 million in his contract,” wrote The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Tim Britton. “If Díaz enters free agency, expect the New York Mets to issue him a qualifying offer. Just don’t expect Díaz to take the $22 million.”

The Mets would love to avoid losing their closer over a short-term negotiation. Given how volatile bullpens can be, locking up a proven arm like Díaz should be less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

Why retaining Díaz should be a priority

For all their needs—rotation depth, lineup consistency, and defensive upgrades—Díaz represents something rare: certainty. When he’s on the mound, the Mets know what they’re getting.

He’s more than just a closer; he’s an anchor. His fastball still touches the upper 90s, his slider remains devastating, and his confidence under pressure is unmatched.

Letting him walk would leave a hole that no amount of mid-tier relievers could patch. The Mets have spent years searching for stability, and Díaz is one of the few who consistently delivers it.

It’s simple: if the Mets want to compete deep into October, Edwin Díaz can’t just be a discussion point—he needs to be part of the plan.

