Mets insiders project mammoth contract for potential opt-out candidate

The New York Mets find themselves staring at one of the most pivotal crossroads of their winter — and it all centers around Edwin Díaz. When the team signed him to a five-year, $102 million contract before the 2023 season, it was a statement that they wanted to keep the best closer in baseball anchoring their bullpen. Two years later, that investment might face its most critical test.

Díaz, now 31, holds an opt-out clause. It’s a rare kind of leverage — the kind reserved for stars who know they’ve earned it. If he chooses to re-enter free agency, which he most likely will, the Mets will once again have to pay up to keep him in Queens.

A closer who remains elite

Even after a few turbulent moments since his record-setting deal, particularly with his knee injury in 2023, Díaz’s numbers remain dazzling. His 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings this year reaffirm that few relievers can match his blend of power, command, and showmanship. When that entrance music hits and “Narco” blares through Citi Field, the energy shifts. There’s a reason hitters still walk up to the plate looking like they’ve seen a ghost.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the Mets, Díaz is more than a luxury — he’s oxygen for a bullpen that has struggled to breathe without him. Losing him would be like taking the brakes off a race car and expecting to win the next lap.

The financial game ahead

If Díaz opts into his current deal, he’d collect roughly $31 million over the next two seasons, with a $17.25 million club option waiting for 2028. But projections suggest a richer path awaits if he chooses the open market.

According to reporting from insiders Will Sammon and Tim Britton, Díaz could command a new four-year, $80 million contract — a figure that reflects both his consistent dominance and the rising value of elite late-inning arms. Unsurprisingly, they believe the Mets would show “high” interest in bringing him back, particularly given the lack of proven alternatives behind him.

Mets can’t afford to blink

New York understands what’s at stake. Letting Díaz test the market risks losing the heartbeat of their bullpen to a contender willing to spend freely. And for a franchise that has spent years trying to balance star power with stability, this is not the time to hesitate.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Difference-making bullpen arms are always in high demand, and Diaz certainly qualifies. The Mets, more than any other team in baseball, know this.

Díaz’s performance has made one thing clear: he’s not just a reliever — he’s an identity piece. The Mets built part of their modern brand around his dominance. If he decides to opt out, they’ll almost certainly chase him again, armed with the same urgency that led to his record-setting deal in the first place.

The numbers may shift, the contract details may change, but the sentiment remains the same. Edwin Díaz is still the most electric arm in Queens — and the Mets’ next move might depend entirely on what he chooses to do next.