The Mets have spent the majority of this offseason operating with a level of prudence that borders on frustrating. While fans have clamored for the big splash, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has remained disciplined, hunting for value in the margins rather than lighting money on fire.

However, a new report suggests that the front office is finally ready to take a swing at a high-risk, high-reward asset that could fundamentally change the ceiling of their rotation. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Mets have spoken to the Miami Marlins about starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, officially entering the sweepstakes for one of the most electric—and enigmatic—arms in the sport.

A Lottery Ticket With Ace Potential

Cabrera is the definition of a “tease” in the scouting world, a player whose raw tools suggest Cy Young potential but whose resume is littered with trips to the injured list.

The 27-year-old right-hander is coming off the most complete season of his career, finally breaking the 100-inning threshold by tossing 137.2 frames in 2025. He posted a 3.53 ERA and struck out 9.81 batters per nine innings, proving that when he is on the mound, he is a legitimate problem for opposing lineups.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

His arsenal is headlined by a fastball that averaged a career-high 97 mph last season, but his changeup is the pitch that keeps scouts up at night. It averaged a staggering 94.2 mph—faster than many pitchers’ heaters—and held hitters to a .203 batting average with a 27.3% whiff rate.

Stearns has always been drawn to unique traits, and acquiring a pitcher with a “alien” changeup fits the mold of a front office looking to exploit market inefficiencies. While rumors persist that the Mets are one move away from creating an unstoppable outfield tandem, reinforcing the rotation with pure power seems to be the current priority.

The Risk Is Real, But So Is the Payoff

Of course, you don’t get a talent like Cabrera without some baggage. He carries the “injury-prone” label for a reason, having struggled to stay healthy consistently throughout his career. He also gave up 1.11 home runs per nine innings last year, a number that could tick up in the pressure cooker of a pennant race.

However, for a Mets team that needs to compete with the juggernauts of the National League, safe floor plays like targeting Ranger Suarez as their ultimate safety net might not be enough. They need a pitcher who can walk onto the mound in Game 3 of a postseason series and strike out ten batters.

Stearns vs. The League

Interestingly, this pursuit puts the Mets in direct competition with their crosstown rivals, as the Yankees have also been heavily linked to the Marlins’ righty. Winning the bidding war for Cabrera would provide three years of team control at a manageable cost, allowing the Mets to allocate their massive financial resources elsewhere. It is a gamble, absolutely, but if the medicals check out and the Mets’ pitching lab can refine his command, they might just steal an ace from a division rival right under everyone’s nose.