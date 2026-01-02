The Mets are reportedly eyeing a move that would not only bolster their own rotation but also weaken a fierce division rival. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have been linked to free agent left-hander Ranger Suárez, identifying him as one of the top remaining starters on the market.

Stealing a primary piece from the Philadelphia Phillies would certainly be a nice turn of events for President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, who is looking to solidify a rotation with championship aspirations.

A Reliable Arm with Elite Contact Management

Suárez, now 30, is coming off another strong campaign where he proved to be a vital stabilizing force. In 2025, the lefty posted a 3.20 ERA over 157.1 innings, striking out 151 batters while maintaining a 1.22 WHIP. While he isn’t known for overpowering velocity—his sinker averages just roughly 90–91 mph—he is a command artist who frustrates hitters with a deep arsenal featuring a sinker, changeup, cutter, and curveball.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

His game is built on elite contact management rather than strikeouts. Suárez excels at keeping the ball on the ground, and his ability to limit damage was on full display last season. He ranked in the 95th percentile for average exit velocity and the 98th percentile for hard-hit rate, making it incredibly difficult for opposing lineups to barrel him up. His 46.8% ground ball rate further illustrates his proficiency at inducing weak contact, a trait that plays exceptionally well in the pressure cooker of the National League East.

The Risk and Reward of a “Grit” Pitcher

Despite his effectiveness, Suárez comes with some red flags that could keep his price tag reasonable. He has dealt with nagging injuries, including back issues that have interrupted his last few seasons, preventing him from consistently crossing the 160-inning threshold. However, when he is on the mound, he is a grinder who limits walks and suppresses home runs, offering the kind of “grit” that playoff teams covet.

The Mets likely view him as a calculated gamble. While he may regress with age, a short-term, high-AAV deal could be a worthwhile expense to acquire a proven mid-rotation starter. Snatching him away from Philadelphia would be the ultimate power move, adding a reliable arm to Queens while leaving a hole in the Phillies’ staff.