Mets legend praises starters after solid showing against Dodgers: ‘They’re for real’

For years, the New York Mets have been haunted by the ghosts of “what if.” What if the pitching held up? What if health, depth, and consistency aligned?

But this year, the script feels different—there’s a calm confidence brewing in Queens, forged by a rotation that’s no longer just surviving but commanding.

Like an orchestra perfectly in sync, the Mets’ starting staff is performing a masterclass, each pitcher delivering their own movement in a near-symphonic run of excellence.

That harmony was on full display in Los Angeles, where the Mets just tamed one of baseball’s most fearsome lineups.

Shutting down stars in Hollywood

It’s one thing to rack up strong numbers against rebuilding squads. It’s another to carve up a contender on the road.

Over a four-game set against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Mets starters surrendered just seven earned runs over 24 innings, good for a sharp 2.63 ERA.

But the story doesn’t stop there. Across the seven games of the season series with the Dodgers, the Mets’ rotation allowed only 13 runs in 39.2 innings—essentially silencing a lineup packed with MVPs and perennial All-Stars.

Paul Blackburn, making his return from the injured list, set the tone Monday by tossing five scoreless frames.

Tylor Megill recovered from a shaky opening inning to find his rhythm. Griffin Canning and David Peterson stepped up to keep the momentum rolling. It wasn’t just a collective effort—it was a show of depth, grit, and evolution.

Johan Santana’s seal of approval

If anyone understands what it means to carry a rotation in Queens, it’s Johan Santana. The Mets legend—who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history—had high praise for the group.

“They’re for real,” Santana said on Sportsnite Thursday, per SNY. “They’re here to contend and trying to go as deep as they can in the season.”

His words weren’t hollow praise. Santana emphasized the importance of facing top-tier competition like the Dodgers and rising to the moment.

“Facing the Dodgers, showing they’re capable to compete head-to-head—I think it’s a good thing.”

That kind of recognition carries weight, especially coming from a man who knows what it takes to lead from the mound. His message wasn’t just encouragement—it was validation.

A rotation built on unity, trust, and development

It’s easy to talk about ERA and innings pitched. But the soul of this staff lives in its togetherness. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner deserves serious credit for building a culture where pitchers don’t just coexist—they grow.

Clay Holmes and Kodai Senga are other key arms helping shape the rotation’s identity, even if they weren’t in this recent series. Their presence adds to the sense of quiet strength that defines this group.

Everyone is buying in. There are no divas, no ego trips. Just a bunch of guys chasing wins and learning from each other. That camaraderie might be the most valuable weapon the Mets have.

Pitching leading the charge into summer

The season is long. There are still miles to go, arms to preserve, and obstacles to overcome. But if the rotation keeps this up, the Mets will have more than just a chance—they’ll have a blueprint.

They’ve already weathered injuries and questions about depth. Now, they’re proving not only that they belong but that they might be better than anyone thought.

It’s no longer a “what if” story for the Mets’ starting pitchers. It’s a “why not us?” mindset—quietly turning doubters into believers, one start at a time.

