Mets lefty reliever makes huge strides in rehab; could be an option in July

In a season filled with high peaks and also some valleys, the New York Mets clung to a flicker of hope when veteran left-hander Brooks Raley signed in late April.

Yet even that hope was tempered—Raley was sidelined, still healing from Tommy John surgery undergone just a year prior.

As they lost reliable lefties Danny Young and A.J. Minter, New York took a chance on Raley, knowing he couldn’t immediately help.

It was like calling a firefighter still in rehab—someone who couldn’t yet run into the flames, but knew how to beat them.

Now, suddenly, that flame-retardant suit might be coming off sooner than expected.

Signs of life: live batting practice brings new optimism

The first signs of a comeback often go unnoticed, but not this time. Raley has started facing hitters again.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Raley has begun throwing live batting practice. It’s a massive step forward—a turning point.

Brooks Raley, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, has begun facing hitters in live batting practice. It’s possible he will be in minor league games late in the month. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 3, 2025

He’s about one year removed from surgery, and while initial projections circled August or September as his return window, that timeline may be shifting. If his rehab continues to trend upward, minor league games could be in play by late June.

For the Mets, that would be nothing short of a gift.

What the Mets gain with Raley’s return

When Raley joined the Mets in 2023, he brought with him an elite pedigree. In 54.2 innings, he posted a stellar 2.80 ERA.

He was more than dependable—he was dominant, striking out 61 batters and often acting as a bridge between shaky starters and high-leverage closers.

In 2024, Raley got off to another promising start. He pitched seven scoreless innings before elbow pain cut his season short in late April.

After multiple medical opinions and plenty of internal deliberation, he chose surgery. That decision cost him the year—but may ultimately extend his career.

Now, as he nears game action, the Mets have a chance to regain a key weapon from the left side.

Lefty woes plague the Mets’ bullpen

No team plans to lose its top two left-handed relievers within weeks, but that’s exactly what happened in Queens.

Danny Young and A.J. Minter were counted on to neutralize tough left-handed bats. Their departures left a crater—one the team hasn’t quite filled.

Raley, if healthy, fills that void almost seamlessly. His unique arm angle, late movement, and calm under pressure make him the type of pitcher who can turn a game around with one nasty slider.

He doesn’t just give the Mets another option—he gives them a real threat.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The road to July: realistic expectations for Raley

At 36 years old, Raley knows this comeback isn’t just about mechanics—it’s about trust. Trust in his arm, in his rehab, and in the clock not running out.

He’s cleared the hardest hurdles. The surgery, the long months of isolated rehab, and the awkward early bullpen sessions are behind him.

What remains is building stamina and sharpening his stuff—command, movement, and confidence must all return in harmony.

If he indeed gets into minor league games by late June, as hoped, a return to Citi Field in July feels more real than ever.

The Mets won’t rush him. But if Raley’s health holds, his second half could be something special.

Sometimes, the best midseason acquisitions don’t come from trades—they come from within. Brooks Raley might just prove that right on time.

