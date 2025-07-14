Mets’ lefty impresses in season debut despite giving up walk-off hit

After months of frustrating setbacks, the New York Mets finally saw Sean Manaea take the mound in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City.

It wasn’t a storybook return—Manaea was tagged with the walk-off loss—but the bigger picture offered something far more important: hope.

For the first time this season, Mets fans got to see the left-hander they invested $75 million in this winter.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A Rocky Road to Recovery

Manaea’s 2025 campaign was halted before it could even start, with an oblique strain followed by a minor elbow scare.

Those two injuries kept him sidelined well into July, leaving the Mets rotation scrambling and fans questioning his contract.

The three-year deal came after a strong 2024 where Manaea posted a 3.47 ERA and struck out 184 batters—career-best stuff.

Yet until Sunday in Kansas City, he hadn’t thrown a single regular-season pitch in a Mets uniform this year.

Sunday’s Outing: More Than Just Numbers

Sean Manaea entered in relief of Clay Holmes and gave the Mets exactly what they needed: quality innings and command.

In 3.1 innings, Manaea struck out seven Royals, walked none, and allowed only one run on five scattered hits.

The highlight came during the sixth and seventh innings, when Manaea fanned five straight hitters in dominant fashion.

Though the game ended in a Royals walk-off, Manaea’s return stood as the most encouraging takeaway from a tough loss.

“It feels really good to be back and to be healthy,” Manaea told reporters afterward, clearly relieved to contribute again.

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Classic Manaea on Display

Manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t hide his excitement after the game, calling it “typical Sean Manaea”—a very welcome sight.

“Fastball playing at the top of the zone, getting swings and misses,” Mendoza said. “The sweeper was really good.”

That familiar fastball-sweeper combo gave Kansas City’s lineup fits, a reminder of the lefty’s ceiling when fully healthy.

Manaea’s ability to command both pitches and keep hitters off balance was evident throughout his efficient 65-pitch outing.

For a Mets pitching staff still searching for consistency, his return couldn’t come at a better time.

Building Momentum Into the Second Half

The timing of Manaea’s return is quietly significant: it gives the Mets an added rotation boost after the All-Star break.

If he can stay healthy, Manaea adds stability and strikeout potential to a staff that’s battled injury all year.

He may even act as a metaphorical tide-turner—the veteran presence that steadies the ship when storms start brewing.

His velocity looked crisp, and his sequencing showed no rust, which suggests more than just a fluke performance.

In short bursts or full starts, a healthy Manaea changes the outlook for New York’s pitching plans going forward.

Earning His Contract on His Terms

The $75 million price tag brought pressure, but Manaea never stopped preparing—even during the long, frustrating rehab process.

He stayed close to the team, worked through setbacks, and returned when fully confident in his health and mechanics.

Sunday’s appearance felt less like a one-off and more like a reintroduction—proof that Manaea is ready to contribute.

And the Mets desperately need that boost. The NL East race is still open, and every reliable arm will matter.

Mets fans aren’t just rooting for Manaea to succeed because of his contract—they remember what he’s capable of at his best.

Like a veteran chess player returning mid-match, he’s seen the board from afar and now gets to move his pieces again.

READ MORE: Mets’ catcher of the future finds power stroke in Triple-A