Mets’ catcher of the future finds power stroke in Triple-A

The New York Mets didn’t want to send Francisco Alvarez down—but they had little choice by late June.

The 23-year-old catcher, still seen as the team’s cornerstone behind the plate, was batting just .236 with a .333 slugging percentage. His power, once electric, had all but vanished.

It wasn’t just a cold stretch—it was a frustrating fallout from hamate bone surgery earlier this season. That type of injury can sap a hitter’s strength like air leaking from a tire, and Alvarez’s bat looked deflated.

After struggling in 138 big-league plate appearances, the Mets optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse on June 22 to reset. The goal was simple: get his timing back and let the power return naturally.

At first, progress came slowly. But over the last week, Francisco Alvarez has caught fire—and suddenly, he’s banging on the major-league door again.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Power Surge Lights Up Syracuse

On Saturday, Alvarez erupted with two home runs, showcasing the raw pop that once made him untouchable in trade talks.

That power outburst marked his third straight game with a home run. Over 17 Triple-A games since the demotion, he’s launched seven homers, slugging a thunderous .574 along the way.

The overall line—.213/.304/.574—isn’t perfect. The average and on-base numbers still lag. But it’s the slugging percentage and OPS that leap off the page.

For the Mets, that’s the music they’ve been waiting to hear: Francisco Alvarez is driving the ball again.

Why This Matters to the Mets Now

The Mets just got first place back on Saturday, yet the catcher position remains a black hole offensively. Luis Torrens has had a few moments, but consistency has been elusive. Hayden Senger has struggled to hit at all.

That’s why Alvarez’s revival couldn’t come at a better time. The team doesn’t need him to be a finished product—they just need him to flash upside and provide impact.

When Alvarez is right, his bat can tilt a game. He’s not just a slugger—he’s a catcher who can change the scoreboard with one swing.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Patience is Paying Off

The Mets’ decision to be patient with Alvarez rather than rush him back into the lineup speaks volumes about how they view his long-term importance.

They’ve always believed in his ceiling. This power surge is a reminder that the bat didn’t go anywhere—it just needed time to wake up.

Hamate injuries are tricky. They often rob hitters of their power months after returning. For a young player like Alvarez, recovering midseason while handling MLB pitching is like learning to walk again on a tightrope.

That he’s now finding his balance again is an encouraging sign.

A Call-Up Feels Close

At this point, Francisco Alvarez feels like a strong candidate to return to Queens soon. The Mets need a jolt. He might be the spark they’re missing.

The timing lines up. His bat is heating up. The alternatives are uninspiring. It’s not a question of if—it’s when.

And when Alvarez does return, the Mets hope he brings more than just home runs. They need his fire, his edge, and his energy behind the plate.

There’s a reason they’ve called him the catcher of the future. He’s about to remind everyone why.

