Mets key reliever to undergo second Tommy John surgery

Just last year, the New York Mets bullpen leaned heavily on Dedniel Núñez. Now, they’re bracing for life without him—again.

Núñez wasn’t just solid in 2024—he was sensational. The right-hander carved out a 2.31 ERA across 35 innings, striking out 48 batters.

After starting the season quietly, Núñez exploded into one of the Mets’ most trusted bullpen options, eating innings and shutting doors.

But baseball has a way of humbling even the hottest hands. In late August, forearm tightness forced Núñez to the injured list.

At first, it seemed like a minor setback. He missed the final month of 2024, but was expected back for a big 2025 role.

The Mets eased him back into action this year, carefully managing his workload and starting his season late.

His velocity looked sharp. The movement on his slider still had bite. But the elbow didn’t hold up under pressure.

In early July, Núñez hit the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, prompting further imaging and medical evaluation.

The results were devastating: ligament damage in his pitching elbow, and the recommendation no pitcher ever wants to hear.

A second Tommy John surgery changes everything

Dedniel Núñez will now undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time, as reported by Mets insider Laura Albanese.

Dedniel Nunez will have his second Tommy John surgery — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 12, 2025

The first procedure is tough enough—many pitchers never fully regain their form. The second is an even steeper climb.

This setback doesn’t just sideline Núñez for the rest of 2025; it effectively wipes out his 2026 season as well.

For a pitcher who turns 30 next year, that’s a brutal timeline. The rehab mountain just got twice as tall.

And it comes at a time when the Mets need him most, with bullpen depth already stretched thin by injuries and inconsistency.

When Núñez was healthy, he filled a rare niche: a multi-inning reliever who could dominate with strikeouts and efficiency.

His presence gave the Mets’ rotation breathing room and shortened games for a shaky late-inning corps. That’s irreplaceable.

In 2025, he logged just 9.2 innings before his elbow gave out, striking out 11 but also surrendering a 4.66 ERA.

The numbers weren’t stellar, but the flashes were there—especially in outings where his command clicked and his velo ticked up.

Now, that promise is on pause again. For the second time in three years, Núñez is trading the mound for a surgeon’s table.

What the future holds for Núñez and the Mets

The timeline is bleak. If everything goes perfectly, Dedniel Núñez could return to the mound by spring training 2027.

That would be his first year of salary arbitration, meaning the Mets still hold team control—but face a long wait.

Financially, it works in the Mets’ favor, but emotionally, it’s tough. This isn’t just a lost asset—it’s a lost weapon.

Like a mechanic without a wrench, manager Carlos Mendoza must now piece together innings without one of his most versatile arms.

There’s hope, of course. Pitchers have returned strong from a second Tommy John—Nathan Eovaldi is the classic modern example.

But that road is lonely, uncertain, and paved with rehab setbacks, missed milestones, and doubt that creeps in during quiet moments.

It’s especially heartbreaking because Núñez wasn’t a top prospect or a big signing. He earned his role the hard way.

He came into 2024 as an afterthought, and by July, he was a late-inning option and a fan favorite in Flushing.

Watching him now vanish from the roster for possibly two full seasons feels like watching a brilliant novel torn from the shelf.

Mets fans will have to be patient—again. Núñez’s next chapter isn’t close. But if he returns, it’ll be one worth waiting for.

