Mets’ ace delivers big outing after IL return: ‘He looked like he didn’t miss a beat’

The New York Mets didn’t just welcome back Kodai Senga on Friday—they welcomed back their heartbeat, their firestarter.

After weeks on the shelf with a hamstring strain, Senga returned to the mound at Kauffman Stadium and immediately reminded fans—and the Kansas City Royals—why he’s the Mets’ ace.

Though his pitch count was capped around 70, Senga’s presence was far more important than the number next to his name in the box score.

Senga Silences Royals in Short but Sharp Outing

Facing Kansas City in the series opener, Senga threw four shutout innings, allowing just four hits and two walks.

He racked up four strikeouts and maneuvered out of early trouble like a veteran quarterback dodging a blitz on third down.

With runners on second and third and no outs in the first inning, Senga never blinked. He calmly retired the next three hitters.

That moment told Mets manager Carlos Mendoza everything he needed to see: Kodai Senga was still Kodai Senga.

The Stuff Still Plays—Even After Time Off

Mendoza praised the veteran right-hander after the game, pointing out the life on his fastball and the bite on his signature splitter.

“The split was really good and got them to chase,” Mendoza told SNY. “The cutter, the slider—everything looked sharp. He didn’t miss a beat.”

From the eye test to the numbers, it was clear Senga hadn’t lost a step. His ERA actually dropped from 1.47 to 1.39.

Even in limited work, he showcased the elite arsenal that had baffled hitters across two and a half months before the injury.

A Psychological Lift for a Pitching-Starved Staff

The Mets’ pitching staff has been patchwork for weeks, stitched together with bullpen games and makeshift starters.

Senga’s return doesn’t just fill a rotation spot—it injects belief into a clubhouse that’s been walking a tightrope.

Think of Senga like the return of a general to a weary battalion; his presence reorients the group and restores confidence.

His next outing is expected to stretch closer to 85 pitches, giving the Mets a much-needed foundation coming out of the break.

Mets Offense Does Its Job in Return Showcase

While Senga did his part, the Mets lineup made sure his return didn’t go to waste, erupting for an 8–3 win over Kansas City.

The victory was a team effort, but make no mistake—Friday night was about one man and one man only: Kodai Senga.

His command, poise, and competitive fire haven’t wavered, and the Mets now have their ace just in time for a second-half push.

There’s no overstating how valuable that is for a team still trying to find its identity in a rollercoaster season.

Looking Ahead: What Senga’s Return Means Going Forward

With the All-Star break arriving, the Mets can breathe a little easier knowing they’ll head into the second half with their ace.

The plan is for Senga to keep ramping up, possibly reaching full workload within his next two outings.

For a team trying to catch the Philadelphia Phillies at the top, every quality start could be the difference between relevance and regression.

The Mets now know that whenever Senga takes the mound, they’re not just playing—they’re competing with an edge.

And for a team chasing consistency, that edge could change everything.

