Mets labeled ‘best fit’ for superstar free agent outfielder

The New York Mets are expected to dominate the headlines in free agency the way the Dodgers or Yankees might these days, and there’s a growing sense they could make a statement move. And according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is the player who fits them best.

That’s not just speculation. The Mets have money to spend, a top-heavy roster in need of another legitimate star, and a desire to return to relevance after a disappointing 2025 season. Tucker, one of the game’s most complete left-handed hitters, checks every box.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Why Kyle Tucker makes so much sense for the Mets

For a team like the Mets, building around a core of established superstars is the clearest path forward. Pairing Kyle Tucker with Juan Soto would give them one of the most dangerous left-handed duos in baseball — two players who hit for power, get on base at an elite rate, and crush pitching from both sides.

Tucker’s expected price tag will be steep. He’s projected to land a contract in the 10-year, $427 million range, a deal that would take him through his age-38 season. Still, when you consider his track record, it’s hard to argue he isn’t worth it. Even in what was considered a “down” season, Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 136 wRC+, meaning he was 36% better than the league-average hitter.

That’s the kind of production that instantly changes a lineup. Tucker doesn’t just hit for power — he controls the zone, runs the bases aggressively, and plays solid defense in the corner outfield.

The Mets have financial flexibility

The timing lines up almost too perfectly. Veteran outfielder Starling Marte is hitting free agency this offseason, freeing up $19.5 million in salary. That creates flexibility the Mets can immediately reinvest in a premium talent like Tucker.

They’re also expected to prioritize retaining closer Edwin Diaz and sorting out Pete Alonso’s future. Alonso remains the franchise’s most polarizing decision — do they pay him, or do they pivot? Theoretically, the Mets could sign Cody Bellinger for similar money, gaining defensive versatility and a left-handed power bat who can handle both the outfield and first base.

That’s the kind of domino decision that shapes an entire offseason, and adding Tucker to the mix would make it even more fascinating.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A win-now move that makes long-term sense

Signing Kyle Tucker would be bold, but it wouldn’t be reckless. He’s 28 years old and just entering his prime, the ideal age for a long-term cornerstone piece. The Mets have the financial muscle to absorb a $400 million deal, especially with their roster still under construction and several younger players on affordable contracts.

Tucker brings everything you want in a franchise centerpiece — durability, consistency, and an edge that would play well under the bright lights of Citi Field. He’s not just a luxury addition; he’s the type of player who can redefine a team’s offensive identity overnight.

The Mets have the checkbook, the need, and now the opportunity. The only question left is whether Steve Cohen and his front office are ready to swing big again — because Kyle Tucker would be a game-changer in Queens.