Kodai Senga’s rehab just took the kind of turn the Mets really did not need.

He was supposed to make his scheduled start with Double-A Binghamton today. Instead, the Mets said he will not pitch because of ulnar nerve irritation in his right upper arm, which immediately makes this feel bigger than a normal rehab pause.

Kodai Senga will not make his scheduled start with Double-A Binghamton today because of ulnar nerve irritation, per the Mets. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 9, 2026

The scary part is not just the phrase. It is the timing. Senga was already trying to work his way back from lumbar spine inflammation, and this was supposed to be another checkpoint toward giving the Mets’ rotation a badly needed lift.

The Mets cannot treat this like a small delay

Senga’s rehab was already carrying warning signs before the arm issue showed up. The stuff could still flash, but the command had not exactly screamed big-league ready.

That was the concern after his last rehab work, when the strikeouts were there but the walks, hit batters, and general lack of feel made the whole thing look unsettled. I wrote last week that the Mets had a Senga problem they could not rush past, and this only makes that point louder.

There is no reason to play tough with this. Not with a pitcher who has already been on the injured list since late April. Not with a rotation that has spent too much of the season asking backup plans to act like real answers.

The rotation math gets uglier again

The Mets entered the season thinking their rotation depth could be a strength. Back in March, it was fair to look at the group and call it a good problem. They had too many starters, enough flexibility, and a chance to manage workloads instead of scrambling for innings.

That feels like a different season now.

Freddy Peralta is still taking the ball. Nolan McLean has become important. Sean Manaea has already been moved around. Clay Holmes has dealt with his own injury situation. Senga was supposed to be the returning piece that made the picture feel less patched together.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, the Mets are back to waiting. That is a brutal place to be for a team sitting under .500 in June and still trying to convince itself the climb is coming.

Senga’s next step matters more than the timeline

The Mets do not need to win the calendar here. They need to win the health battle.

Ulnar nerve irritation in a throwing arm is not something that should be brushed off just because the rotation needs help. Even if this turns out to be minor, the team has to treat it like a real stop sign until Senga is checked, cleared, and actually comfortable throwing again.

That is the uncomfortable part. The Mets need Senga badly, but needing him cannot be the reason they rush him.

His return was supposed to give the rotation some shape. Now the Mets have another injury question, another delay, and another reminder that this season keeps finding new ways to get heavier.