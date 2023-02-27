Mets: Justin Verlander reveals upcoming Spring Training plans

Dec 20, 2022; NY, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander (left) speaks to the media with general manager Billy Eppler during a press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Spring Training is underway for the 2023 New York Mets. The team has completed three games over the past two days.

Since things have kicked off, in terms of the Mets’ talented starting rotation, we have seen Max Scherzer pitch, as he went two innings yesterday, recording five strikeouts.

Buck Showalter did share last week what the Mets’ plans were in terms of who would pitch when. He mentioned that Scherzer would throw yesterday. Also, other Mets starters, Jose Quintana and Kodai Senga, will go tomorrow. Showalter stated that David Peterson will start today and that Jose Butto and Denyi Reyes would this past Saturday. Also, in Friday’s intrasquad matchup, Joey Lucchesi started for one of the teams.

So, essentially, most of the Mets’ top pitchers have either thrown or are in the upcoming plans. One of the few we had not heard anything about was the Mets’ big new addition, Justin Verlander. He revealed to the media yesterday what he expects in the near future.

Mets’ Justin Verlander thinks he will pitch this week:

During his media availability yesterday, Verlander was asked about his schedule and stated, “I think either five or six days from now.” He mentioned how the rest for him will be normal with this schedule on five or six days.

Now knowing his expectation, we can now assume that Verlander will likely be making his Mets debut on Friday or Saturday. On both of those days, the Mets have games scheduled for 1:10 pm EST.

Getting to watch Verlander for the first time in a Mets uniform will certainly be thrilling. The nine-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner joins the Mets with lofty expectations as their big-ticket free agent signing. Verlander just turned 40 last week but undoubtedly has a great year left in him coming up. It will be a blast to hopefully get to see Verlander on the mound for the Mets later this week.