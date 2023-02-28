Mets: Is Daniel Vogelbach destined to have a better second year?

Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In what was an underwhelming 2022 trade deadline, to say the least, for the New York Mets, the best addition made was left-handed designated hitter, Daniel Vogelbach. Still, Vogelbach’s first season with the Mets consisted of a .255 batting average, six home runs, and 25 RBIs in 55 games (149 at-bats). However, joining the Mets mid-season and getting acclimated to this market was probably a challenge for Vogelbach.

Now, he enters 2023 remaining the Mets’ clear-cut top left-handed designated hitter. And with no significant boosts added to the lineup this offseason, Vogelbach will likely remain with a spot somewhere in the middle of the batting order. More contributions will be needed from the eight-year veteran and he has gotten off to an encouraging start this Spring Training.

Could Daniel Vogelbach have a much better year two with the Mets?

Upon arrival down in Port St. Lucie, Vogelbach discussed his offseason, which he stated included roughly 20-25 pounds lost, and the thoughts he has for this Mets team.

“I just feel good. I’m ready for a season, a little different coming into a clubhouse this year where everybody’s expectations are high, and just trying to make sure that I’m ready to do my part to contribute.”

So far, although it is just Spring Training, Vogelbach has done just that.

He has played in two games. The first for Vogelbach was on Saturday night. In that game, he went 2-3 with an RBI. On the hit that he drove in a run (shown below), Vogelbach displayed how he can possibly be a big beneficiary of the shift rule changes.

Vogey getting in on the fun ? pic.twitter.com/fq6ZiPokHm — New York Mets (@Mets) February 26, 2023

In his second exhibition game played on Sunday afternoon, Vogelbach went 1-3 with two runs batted in on a double. On his two-RBI double, Vogelbach got under the pitch well and crushed it off the wall, nearly hitting a homer in right-center field.

Another day, another VogelRBI ? pic.twitter.com/t0REFXpC5t — New York Mets (@Mets) February 26, 2023

In two games, Vogelbach is 3-6 (.500 batting average) with three runs batted in and a double. He has shown both his power and how he can be more efficient at the plate without excessive shifts against him.

The best thing Vogelbach provided the Mets in 2022 was his ability to work pitchers and draw walks. Now, if he can add some base hits into right field without a shift and greater power and do so consistently, Vogelbach could very well be in store for a much better second year with the Mets in 2023.