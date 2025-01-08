Mets ‘involved’ with former Yankees’ free agent defensive outfielder

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are still looking for upgrades in the outfield. They signed Juan Soto to the richest contract in sports history earlier this winter, but they still are looking for another steady player in a weak outfield room.

The Mets are interested in Alex Verdugo

Another former Yankees player is reportedly on their radar. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reported on Tuesday that the Mets are among the teams looking at free-agent outfielder Alex Verdugo. He added that the Pirates and Blue Jays are also expressing interest along with the Mets.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Verdugo, 28, could help the Mets big time defensively, as he is a solid outfielder with the glove and has a strong arm as well. With Soto’s struggles playing the field, bringing in Verdugo could help shore up the defense.

The risk that comes with Verdugo is his bat, as he was one of baseball’s worst-qualified hitters last season with the Yankees. He hit just .233 in 621 plate appearances with 13 home runs and an 83 wRC+. Additionally, his .647 OPS was the 15th-lowest in MLB last season (minimum 450 plate appearances).

Can Verdugo turn his career around with the Mets?

There is always the potential for him to turn his career around and resemble the player he was while with the Boston Red Sox. In four seasons with them, he hit .281 with a .761 OPS and hit 124 doubles.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

If the Mets sign Verdugo and get that version of him next season, then that is a huge win for them. Luckily for them, he won’t come with an expensive price tag with his current value being tanked, so he serves as a low-risk, high-reward type of signing. Ultimately, the Mets are seeking upgrades in a few different areas, and Verdugo could help fill in a hole currently in their outfield.