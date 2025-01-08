Mets reportedly in line to sign No. 2-ranked international free agent if they miss out on Sasaki

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For multiple reasons, the New York Mets seemed like a solid landing spot for star Japanese free-agent pitcher Roki Sasaki. His agent even praised their player development staff and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner publicly and left the door open to sign in Queens.

Mets falling out of the race for Roki Sasaki

The situation has changed, though. Right now, the West Coast teams are the favorites to land Sasaki, and the Mets and the industry are growing pessimistic about their chances of landing the potential generational pitcher.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If they land Sasaki, the Mets would be adding a potential ace for years to come on a very low salary. If they don’t, which is where things are apparently heading, they will make an impact, too.

Mets expected to sign No. 2 ranked international free agent

According to SNY’s Joe DeMayo, the Mets have a backup plan in the international free-agent market if they are unable to land Sasaki:

“If the Mets indeed do not land Roki Sasaki, they will still be making a very big splash in international free agency,” DeMayo wrote on X. “@BaseballAmerica’s #2 ranked international free agent, Dominican SS Elian Peña is expected to sign with the Mets for ~$5 million.”

The Mets are betting big on Elian Peña

The Mets are going to allocate most of their international bonus pool money slot to Peña, a left-handed hitting shortstop who has loads of potential at 17 years old.

MLB Pipeline’s scouting report on Peña highlights his abilities both on and off the field:

“Evaluators rave about his off-the-field makeup and in-game savvy, believing he has legitimate five-tool impact potential across the board.”

The Mets would be getting a bat-first prospect with an exciting ceiling.

“Pena’s hit tool is his calling card. Equipped with oodles of bat speed from the left side, he complements his propensity to hit the ball hard with some of the most advanced plate discipline seen on the international scene in years.

“It’s rare for a prospect so young to have a keen eye for the zone, but Pena routinely puts it on display while spraying the ball to all fields when he does cut it loose. The power is expected to come on as he continues to mature and adapt to the routine of pro ball.”

Contact, bat speed, some power, and plate discipline — that sounds very much like Juan Soto, the Mets superstar, when he was a prospect. It’s an unfair and not entirely accurate comp, but Peña can definitely have himself a nice career if he works hard.